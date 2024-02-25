Influx of players help guide Bushsows to win over North Wagga

An influx of players helped guide Charles Sturt Univerity to a 19-point win over North Wagga at Gumly Oval.
The start of the university semester has majorly boosted the amount of numbers in the Bushsows side and they went into the clash against the Saints with no shortage of rotations.
CSU coach Sam Barrow was delighted to grab the win against the Saints and noted their extra numbers definitely played a factor in their victory.
"Yeah we're very happy to get a win," Barrow said.
"We obviously had uni back this week, we done something I haven't done as a coach before and had 31 on our team sheet.
"So we had a lot of players which is good for the club and good for the sport, but it made my life a bit hard as a coach."
Barrow agreed it was somewhat a luxury to have so many players in the side, but he also believed it did add difficulty when trying to ensure everyone was getting a fair run on the field.
"It is but it can also be a bit of a pain," he said.
"It's hard to try and rotate everyone and give everyone an opportunity, but everyone got on and probably had 5 to 10 minutes playing at least.
"So that was good and that probably contributed to how we were able to play the game.
"We did have extra depth and rotations so when we did have women on the field they were fresh and able to go for longer.
"The first couple of rounds we didn't have that luxury."
CSU exit round four with a 2-2 record and Barrow said that he's pleased with how the side is currently tracking.
"Yeah I'm pretty happy with how we are currently going," he said.
"It's obviously going to be hard those first couple of rounds and it's good to see the league is still getting stronger and stronger over the seasons.
"There's some very talented girls in some opposition teams so 2-2 we are very happy with and hopefully we continue winning now.
"You never know with this pool structure hopefully we'll be able to sneak into finals."
Emily Keys was dominant up forward for CSU kicking two goals and Barrow agreed that she played well in the win over the Saints.
"Yeah she did," he said.
"We worked on some forward structure stuff during the week and Em was just fantastic with her positioning.
"She found herself in some really good spots and was able to hit the scoreboard for us which was great.
"She was really good up forward for us."
CSU 1.6 2.7 5.8 5.8 (38)
North Wagga 0.0 0.0 1.0 3.1 (19)
GOALS: CSU: E.Keys 2, M.Sheahan 1, J.Park 1, O.Henzen 1; North Wagga: K.Stephenson 2, E.Pollard 1
BEST: CSU: G.Goldsworthy, M.Sheahan, E.Keys, K.Brown, O.Henzen, Z.Dribbus; North Wagga: S.Harmer, M.Hyland, S.Balchin, R.Ohara, T.Kenningale, M.Davies
