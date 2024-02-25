Best performances from the 2024 West Wyalong Knockout

West Wyalong is always the start of the rugby league season and while there wasn't as much football as usual, with only 11 teams taking part this year, there were still a number of strong performances and plenty of talking points to take out of two busy days of football.
Group Nine clubs had weight in numbers, with five clubs taking part and four of them winning through to Saturday.
Only Junee missed out on night one and three of the four semi-finals were from the competition but it was Canberra Raiders Cup outfit Woden who came on top.
The Rams made the most of their second chance, after slipping up against Temora on Friday night to score a nice win over Young in the final.
However there were plenty of signs we are in for another strong season of Group Nine although the new-look Junee outfit might take a little bit more time.
They've been doing it for years but many of the region's experienced playmakers look set to have another big impact.
Kyle McCarthy really led the way with his spark from dummy half key as Southcity made their run to the semi-finals.
As always Josh McCrone runs the show for Temora while James Smart put on a couple of big displays to see Kangaroos through to night two.
Even Jayden Kelly wound back the clock for Tullibigeal Lakes United in their loss to Kangaroos.
With the shortened format, going down a man proved more costly than ever.
Southcity couldn't hold out Young when Cleve McGhie was given his marching orders.
The Cherrypickers then conceded twice when Jack Bush was sin binned in the final.
Woden's outside backs really stole the show in the final scoring all 20 points.
After some big performances on their way through to the decider, Brendan Jimenez again proved almost impossible to stop.
The Rams also had Tom Scrievener chime in with a for a double, including a length of the field effort that realistically stopped any chance of a Young comeback, while Koko Salim was just as threatening on the other edge.
After giving up a 14-0 lead to fall to Tumut in last year's grand final, with a more settled line up Kangaroos loom at the early premiership favourites.
However they struggled to put away TLU on Friday night before Southcity showed they wanted it more in their quarter-final clash.
While Young couldn't quite defend their crown, a length-of-the-field try off the kick off from new captain-coach Tom Giles was certainly a good way to start their season.
And the first time the big front rower has ever done it.
"I was looking to pass at Nayah (Freeman) and Hally (Nic Hall) but they just said to keep running," Giles said.
"I was on the treadmill for the last 20, and I needed a break and came off two minutes after, but it was good and I won't get too many more of them." Giles said.
Their new front row rotation with Giles and Aaron Slater starting before Jake Walker and Lachlan Gale come off the bench are going to provide plenty of Group Nine clubs with a lot of challenges.
A double to Clarrie Harris was just part of the promising young brigade at Southcity.
He really stepped into the fullback role to start the season with confidence to inject himself into the game while Seb Rodet stepped up through the middle.
Developing their young talent has been a real focus for new captain-coach Cleve McGhie.
"That's the attitude and effort I like and what I want to see for the rest of the year," McGhie said.
