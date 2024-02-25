Veteran who withdrew super, travelled to provide aid in war zone recognised

A veteran who withdrew his superannuation to provide aid to those struggling in a war zone has been awarded for his incredible display of peace.
Uranquinty's Damien Nye was awarded the Wagga City Council Peace Award at the 2024 Combined Rotary Clubs of Wagga Peace Day ceremony on Sunday
The ceremony celebrated the 31st year since Wagga became the first peace city - an initiative of the late veteran and Rotarian Tony Quinlivan.
At the Victory Memorial Gardens, Wagga mayor Dallas Tout presented Mr Nye with the award, an honour that has been a long time coming.
"Thirty-one years ago Wagga became the first peace city in the world, something we should all be extremely proud of thanks to the initiative of (late) veteran Rotarian Tony Quinlivan, the driving force behind it," Cr Tout said.
"Our city continues to offer peace, prosperity and happiness to all who live here.
"We set a wonderful example to the rest of the state, the rest of the country, in fact, the rest of the world in what we do.
"I'd like to congratulate all those [who received an award], for their contribution to our community and their ongoing commitment to peace."
Rotary Peace Officer David Payne spoke to the crowd of about 100 about why Mr Nye was a more than worthy recipient.
"Damien Nye, who lives in Uranquinty, is a modest but amazing man - someone who, when he sees suffering whether in his community or overseas, is compelled to do something about it," he said.
"In January 2020 after Damien left the Australian Defence Force he gathered much-needed supplies for the Wagga RFS - after that, Damien started the Riverina Muscle Car Muster to raise money for worthy causes - the first major fundraiser he organised to help Australian army veteran Brad Fewson.
"$60,000 was raised to purchase a hyperbaric oxygen chamber to sustain Brad's life and return him home to his family.
"He then got involved in raising funds for the Pro Patria Centre - an organisation which assists veterans and emergency first responders.
"Lately, he has been raising money for Riverina Bluebell, a mental health centre in Wagga.
"In 2022 Damien saw the devastation that Russia was inflicting on Ukrainian civilians.
"In April during the first year of that war he withdrew his superannuation and headed to Ukraine not knowing what to expect.
"After donating all he could to a humanitarian aid organisation it soon became apparent their was a gap in the system of aid distribution where people in remote areas were simply going without."
Mr Nye's efforts didn't stop there and when he returned home he began working with an agency from the Ukraine embassy to help Australian's volunteering to work in Ukraine on humanitarian release.
"He started working closely with Ukrainian Patriot," Mr Payne said.
"After much deliberation, Damien decided to return to Ukraine and this is when the Rotary Club of Wagga stepped in to provide $5000 in financial assistance.
"He left Australia in early 2023 and when he arrived he filled up several vehicles with supplies and drove to where they were needed the most.
"Damien's team travelled in four convoys of vehicles and travelled thousands of kilometres bringing supplies to small communities.
"Since Damien's return, he continues to help Ukrainian Patriot."
Upon accepting his award, Mr Nye told the crowd he wasn't alone in his efforts, thanking several others for working alongside him throughout the last two years.
"There's no 'I' in team," Mr Nye said.
"I have here a family who have supported me the whole way and people who have travelled a long way and who have stood beside me as we worked in Ukraine."
At the ceremony seven residents were also presented a Rotary Club Award for community service including Elizabeth Parsons, Uncle Hewitt Whyman, Judy Heard, Patricia Walmsley, Ali Tanner, John Evans and Karen Kime.
The Helen and Peter Walsh Memorial Peace Award was also presented to the Wagga Base Hospital Auxiliary Op Shop.
School community service awards were also presented to school leaders from Wagga High School, Kildare Catholic College, Mount Austin High School, Kooringal High School, Mater Dei Catholic College, The Riverina Anglican College and the Wagga Christian College.
