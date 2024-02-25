The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

St Michaels finishes season on a high with narrow win over Lake Albert

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
February 25 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Michaels finished their season on a high claiming a two-wicket victory over Lake Albert at Rawlings Park. Picture by Les Smith
St Michaels finished their season on a high claiming a two-wicket victory over Lake Albert at Rawlings Park. Picture by Les Smith

Half-centuries to Darni Yerradimme and Luke Friedlieb guided St Michaels to a narrow two-wicket victory over Lake Albert.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.