St Michaels finishes season on a high with narrow win over Lake Albert

Half-centuries to Darni Yerradimme and Luke Friedlieb guided St Michaels to a narrow two-wicket victory over Lake Albert.
Yerradimme (61) and Friedlieb (50) led the way with the bat as the Saints successfully posted their winning total of 8-234 with just two balls remaining.
Saints captain Nathan Corby was really pleased to see the pair score some runs in the final game of their season.
"They've both worked really hard all year," Corby said.
"Darni has been for the last few years so it's good to see him get rewarded for all the work he's put in.
"Then Luke I'm super happy to see him get another 50 as he's really been the shining light in the side this year."
Lake Albert won the toss and made the most of the excellent batting conditions at Rawlings Park posting 233 with Bulls opener Alex Tucker leading the way with 49.
Saints teenage seamer Sam Williamson led the way with the ball for the Saints finishing with figures of 3-38 after dismissing Jett Edmunds (34), Scott Billington (4) and Joseph Martin (0).
Corby said it was a good performance from Williamson and noted that he bounced back strongly after a slow start.
"Yeah he was good," he said.
"His first few overs I think he was pretty disappointed with but that's the way that Lake Albert bat.
"But he come through in the end with the goods so it was really good to clean up the tail with him and Dave (Garness)."
The Saints went into the game without a few of their regular stars with Beck Frostick and Angus Grigg both missing the clash against the Bulls.
Luke Hipwell was one of the players to come into the side and Corby said it was good to see him play an important role at the end of their run chase.
"He's been in and out of the side for a few years now," he said.
"Yesterday was the perfect situation for him to go in with no thinking and just play his game.
"He really showed what he is capable of."
The Saints finish the season with seven victories and find themselves just short of a return to finals.
While disappointed not to make finals, Corby said it had been a pretty good rebound season for his side.
"That's what I said before the game," he said.
"We've probably been disappointed both individually and as a team, but in saying that it's been a pretty good year going off the last three years of zero wins.
"It's a really impressive year I think."
St Michaels 8-234 (D Yerradimme 61, L Friedlieb 50; I Cooper 2-51, J Somerville 2-26) d Lake Albert 233 (A Tucker 49, J Somerville 36, J Edmunds 34, N Brookes 34no, B Edmunds 31; S Williamson 3-38, M Cattell 2-31, J Spencer 2-40)
