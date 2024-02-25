Your say: Options other than the big supermarket brands are out there

Woolworths doesn't face serious competition due to its dominant market position.
It is correct that Woolworths, at 37 per cent, is the largest player in the supermarket business in Australia.
Coles is at 28 per cent, Aldi 10 per cent, and Metcash/IGA 7 per cent, with 18 per cent classified as "Other".
Woolworths point out that they face strong competition from strong non-supermarket businesses.
For example, Chemist Warehouse for personal care items, and general household products such as toilet paper and dishwashing detergent.
Bunnings for cleaning products, Harris Farm Market for fresh produce and deli items.
Amazon offers a wide range of cleaning products, personal care items and dry and canned foods delivered within 24 hours.
Costco also has a wide range of items that are stocked by Woolworths.
These are the large competitors, there is also a wide range of delis and fruit shops that Australians can patronise.
It was with some trepidation that I read your editorial about the current state of global politics ("Failure in Ukraine is just not an option", Weekend Advertiser, February 24).
Unfortunately, we are living in a dangerous world. The festering sore in Ukraine is at a tipping point.
Even while taking considerable losses of men and material, the Russians are still in the game.
And Ukraine, so reliant on ordinance from the West, is running out of shells in the present fight for those territories taken by Putin.
It's tempting to draw a parallel between the battle of Stalingrad in WWII. Where Russians Soviets took tremendous casualties but kept banging away at the German Sixth Army until it was surrounded and Paulus had to surrender.
But going by scope and scale, the two engagements cannot be compared.
History though has a cruel way of repeating itself.
So lets hope that some kind of ceasefire can be called and while the combatants take a breather, the first steps towards a liveable peace are taken.
Those asylum seekers that landed in far NW Western Australia have caused quite a stir.
A major concern is: if they had been dropped on a remote beach, and waited a day or two before moving inland, what kind of biosecurity risk do they present? What food was consumed, and where is the packaging?
They came from Indonesia, which has identified cases of the deadly foot and mouth disease in their cattle.
Eventually the police arrived from Broome, but were there any Border Security specialists for immigration health checks such as shoe baths, etc?
That is far more concerning than accepting government assurance that the result is all such people will be sent to Nauru, and that will deter other potential people smuggling attempts. Why would it? Free food and lodging, and a phalanx of eager do-gooder legal eagles on your side forever.
The smuggling game is considerably more sophisticated these days, using fast inflatable boats, and timing the attempts to the most advantageous tidal movements, least moonlight nights, to their benefit.
Is the Border Patrol and Australian Navy working knowing these are the most likely times and ensure they have staff and security patrols on double alert at these times?
How long before we see here what is happening on the coast of California? Where a fast inflatable roars in to a beach, people leap off and run into the sand dunes, boat roars off. The beachgoers barely have time to take their sunglasses off to try to work out what just happened.
Will we see this happen in Darwin, or Broome, or even coastal towns in North Queensland?
This is a very volatile situation. And the current government seems to be completely at sea (pun not intended) as to how to deal with the reality check that has just hit them for six.
Delaying the announcement was deceitful and gives the Australian population no cause for confidence in the handling of the matter.
