Sturt Highway shuts for 14 hours after B-double goes up in flames

A truck loaded with timber went up in flames on Saturday evening, closing the Sturt Highway overnight.
Emergency services were called to the Sturt Highway at Yarragundry - west of Wagga - at 6pm on Saturday following reports of a truck fire.
The road was closed in both directions for around 14 hours to allow for the removal of the trailer.
A spokesperson for the Rural Fire Service (RFS) said the b-double was carrying timber when it caught on fire, with the flames then spreading to burn a small area of grass around the side of the highway.
Crews worked alongside Fire and Rescue NSW to extinguish the flames.
No one was injured in the incident.
Diversions sending traffic along the Olympic Highway added up to half an hour to the trip for some drivers, with light vehicles able to travel through Uranquinty and heavy vehicles directed through The Rock to rejoin the Sturt Highway at Collingullie.
The Live Traffic NSW Transport Management Centre confirmed the Sturt Highway was reopened to motorists by 8am and traffic conditions in the area are back to normal.
