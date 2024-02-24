The Daily Advertisersport
Southcity's attitude and effort pleases after just missing final

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
February 25 2024 - 12:30am
Joel Tracey brings the ball forward in Southcity's win over Kangaroos at the West Wyalong Knockout on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
Joel Tracey brings the ball forward in Southcity's win over Kangaroos at the West Wyalong Knockout on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

Attitude and effort was what new Southcity captain-coach Cleve McGhie wanted to see at the West Wyalong Knockout and it's exactly what he got.

