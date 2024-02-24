Southcity's attitude and effort pleases after just missing final

Attitude and effort was what new Southcity captain-coach Cleve McGhie wanted to see at the West Wyalong Knockout and it's exactly what he got.
The Bulls put in three gritty displays to just fall short of a final appearance on Saturday.
After a 6-4 win over West Wyalong on Friday night, Southcity got the better of crosstown rivals Kangaroos.
Clarrie Harris scored the second of his two tries with just two minutes remaining to put the Bulls back in front.
The 16-12 victory set up a clash with defending champions Young.
The Bulls hit the front in the second half of the semi-final before conceding a try while McGhie was sin binned to fall to a 10-6 loss.
McGhie was given his marching orders for a head butt and admitted it certainly proved costly.
"There was nothing in it but a bit of competitiveness and it's rugby league, it's a contact sport but I have to be better," McGhie said.
"We'll call quits on it here, leave it at Wyalong but I think it's a really good start to our season and we're in for a big campaign.
"I'm happy."
Their loss certainly didn't diminish from his appraisal of the side's efforts.
"It's a good foundation and shows where we are at," McGhie said.
"I said at the start of the week attitude and effort is going to carry us a long way in this and we gave it.
"We probably should have kicked on and won that game (against Young), it was silly letting my head go and it probably cost us."
McGhie believes the fight shown by the side in all three of their games is testament to the work they've been doing through the off-season.
Especially as McGhie the only new face at the club so far after winning just three games last season.
"We've got a good core group of 30-odd boys who are pushing for first grade spots or want to play first grade this year that are down there, that are keen and they're ripping in and they're getting around each other," he said.
"They don't complain about anything but just get on to the next job.
"I think we showed that in this game (against Young) as when they scored a try we went straight back to it."
He's also been impressed with some of the individual efforts throughout their campaign after Joel Tracey carried three defenders over the line to score the winning try on Friday night.
Front rower Luke Gladman then backed McGhie up to set up the try to put the Bulls ahead in the semi-final.
"We don't score that try if he's not there, he's a big front rower he doesn't have to be there and not many front rowers want to be there but he turned up," McGhie said.
Southcity will get another good test when they face West Wyalong Knockout winners Woden in their first trial next month.
