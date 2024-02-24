Inquiry alone won't fix price squeeze

Assistant Competition Minister Andrew Leigh's assertion the government is "not looking at divestment powers at the moment" and that it is "focusing on things that are going to make a direct difference" seems self-contradictory. That's because legislation that would give the ACCC some real teeth would have a much more immediate effect than the six inquiries into or including the price of groceries that are currently under way. The question is of course whether Mr Littleproud, Mr Katter and other conservative politicians calling for legislation that could be used to break up the big retail chains are for real or simply indulging in some cheap political opportunism.