Strong night for Group Nine clubs to start West Wyalong Knockout

Junee are the only Group Nine club who will not be part of finals night at the West Wyalong Knockout.
Young, Kangaroos, Southcity and Temora all enjoyed wins to start their campaigns at the popular pre-season event on Friday night.
However Junee's first appearance at the event since 2016 wasn't a successful one.
Instead they fell 14-0 to last year's Canberra Raiders Cup grand finalists Tuggeranong meaning they all missed out on one of the two best losers spots up for grabs.
The Diesels struggled to create a lot of opportunities in the clash while some poor discipline didn't help either.
New captain-coach Daniel Foley still thought it was a good hit out for the side.
"We didn't get a whole lot of footy, and basically spent the whole game of footy defending but it's probably not that bad of a thing for us," Foley said.
"We've done barely any ball work, as we've been trying to work on our fitness a fair bit in the pre-season, so it wasn't too bad."
However Young's title defence got off to the best possible start as captain-coach Tom Giles scored a length-of-the-field try from the kick-off.
It set the tone for their 22-0 win over Yenda.
All five of their tries came on their left side.
Giles is already impressed with the impact new five-eighth Devon Makore-Boyce is having on that side of the field.
"That side is really coming along and I knew signing Dev that that's what he would bring," Giles said.
"He's just unreal with the ball eyes up footy wise and Che (Hislop) just runs off him.
"They are best mates and he just runs off him while Nayah (Freeman) looked like he hadn't left the footy field."
The Cherrypickers were the most impressive winners of the night with little separating the teams involved in the last three games.
However James Smart had a big role as Kangaroos scored a 14-4 win over Tullibigeal Lakes United.
The experienced playmaker found himself in plenty of space to score the lone try of the first half.
Their Group 20 rivals responded as Max Jones scored off a Jayden Kelly kick to reduce the margin to two points.
A break from Smart then set up a Jake Mascini try with four minutes to play before Charlie Barton crossed in the corner to seal the victory.
Captain-coach Nathan Rose was pleased with their response.
"That try came off a few of our errors .... but we responded well to finish off the game," Rose said.
Southcity then came from behind as the Cleve McGhie era started on a winning note.
It took like it was going to be a scoreless first half before Michael Uiva gave the home crowd something to cheer for as he swooped on a kick to score just before the break.
The Bulls hit back with seven minutes to play as Joel Tracey carried three West Wyalong defenders over the line.
It would be enough to win through to the quarter-finals with a 6-4 victory.
Tracey's display exactly what McGhie wants to see from the side.
"They gave me the effort and attitude that I know you've got in that second half, defending three sets on our line, turning them away before rolling up the field and scoring," McGhie said.
"That's all I can ask for."
Temora then edged out Woden to finish off the night.
James Stewart scored the lone try of the first half after four minutes before Woden hit the front after scoring from a kick on the first set of the second stanza.
However the Dragons responded with a try off a kick of their own as Rhys Wood finished off a Josh McCrone play.
With Temora missing plenty of forwards, including the returning Hayden Philp and Kris Rands, who are both expected to play on Saturday, McCrone was pleased to take a 10-6 victory.
"We were a big team and we're missing a bit of size unfortunately but I was really proud of the effort the boys put in," McCrone said.
"There were three tries in the game and one off really good footy and we were lucky enough to score that."
The Dragons will tackle Queanbeyan Blues, who had the bye, in the first of the quarter-finals at 4.30pm.
Tuggeranong and Young will face off at 5.10pm, there will be an all Wagga final between Southcity and Kangaroos at 5.50pm before the two best losers, Woden and West Wyalong, look to make the most of their second chance in the last quarter-final at 6.30pm.
TUGGERANONG 14 (J Haeato 2, B Buckley tries; W Alexander goal) d JUNEE 0
YOUNG 22 (T Giles 2, M Jones, N Freeman, N Hall tries; D Makore-Boyce goal) d YENDA 0
KANGAROOS 14 (J Smart, J Mascini, C Barton tries; C Barton goal) d TLU 4 (M Jones try)
SOUTHCITY 6 (J Tracey try; K McCarthy goal) d WEST WYALONG 4 (M Uiva try)
TEMORA 10 (J Stewart, R Woods tries; H Starr goal) d WODEN 4
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.