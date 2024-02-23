Councillor floats fresh Gobba bridge idea as part of duplication drive

An innovative new idea has been touted as a possible solution to Wagga's traffic woes and a way to deliver the city a second Gobba Bridge.
Wagga councillor Richard Foley will use a notice of motion at Monday night's council meeting to advocate for a Gobbagombalin Bridge duplication of a different kind - a lower Murrumbidgee River crossing.
The bridge duplication has been a hot political topic for years, but in 2022 Transport for NSW poured cold water on any suggestion the project would be approved in the near future.
The government department said it would carry out investigations in collaboration with Wagga City Council on the feasibility of a possible duplication sometime "within the next five years".
With a population boom in the city's northern suburbs, Cr Foley said he was concerned the traffic issue would only get more acute and has decided a new approach was required.
In his notice of motion, Cr Foley said "successive state and federal governments, along with their bureaucracies, repeatedly deny this city a full duplication of the Gobbagombalin Bridge citing absurd estimates of cost up to a billion dollars."
In response to this significant financial hurdle, Cr Foley said the "urgent need" of increased access to the city's north could be met by setting sights a little lower.
"My view is let's get an alternative lower bridge [that will flood one in 20 years] under way that we can live with," he said.
"If it goes under water a few days to a week once or twice every 20 years, it won't matter."
The motion has called for councillors to receive a report and costing estimate on the construction of another Gobba Bridge built at the 1:20 flood level.
It also said the final document or proposal should be used as part of a transport advocacy plan to state and federal governments for urgent funding.
As to what route such a bridge might take, noting the floodplains interspersed with a very windy Murrumbidgee River and a separate lagoon in the area, Cr Foley said that was a matter to be determined in the report.
"It will have to be roughly in the same area [as the Gobba Bridge] I'd expect," he said.
"After all, a trotting track has been built up off the floodplain, so we could do similar thing with a road where we need to."
Cr Foley did suggest a possible location.
"[We could] spur a road off the current roadway, not far from the Estella exit ramp and [connect] that up and across to a lower bridge which will also accept pedestrians and pushbikes," he said.
The councillor said this would benefit active Wagga residents who have been calling for better access across the river.
Cr Foley said while the lower bridge concept might not catch on because the road would be flood-prone, he was adamant action and advocacy was needed.
"It's the only realistic way we can actually get the bureaucracy and the government to respond," he said.
The proposal will be discussed at Monday night's council meeting.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.