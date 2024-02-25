The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

New shortage a real fizzer for Wagga supermarket shelves, could last months

Emily Anderson
By Emily Anderson
Updated February 25 2024 - 12:25pm, first published 12:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FoodWorks Lake Albert owner Rod Porter was informed of the Refresco shortages on February 20 by Metcash. Picture by Emily Anderson
FoodWorks Lake Albert owner Rod Porter was informed of the Refresco shortages on February 20 by Metcash. Picture by Emily Anderson

Savvy Wagga shoppers looking for a bubbly bargain are facing bare shelves as carbonated soft drinks become the latest supermarket product to be hit with a shortage which is expected to last at least another two months.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Anderson

Emily Anderson

Reporter

Emily is a reporter for The Daily Advertiser in the Riverina, NSW. Originally from Sydney, Emily has previously worked across Western Sydney and Regional NSW creating multiplatform content with a focus on travel and tourism. Making the move to Wagga in February 2024, she is excited to learn the ins and outs of the Riverina. Got a story? Flick an email to emily.anderson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.