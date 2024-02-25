New shortage a real fizzer for Wagga supermarket shelves, could last months

Savvy Wagga shoppers looking for a bubbly bargain are facing bare shelves as carbonated soft drinks become the latest supermarket product to be hit with a shortage which is expected to last at least another two months.
Soft drink stands across ALDI, Coles, Woolworths, IGA, FoodWorks and other stockists of certain carbonated beverage products in Australia are going empty due to a shortage of the key production piece that makes them fizz - carbon dioxide (CO2).
Impacted products are understood to be those manufactured by global beverage company Refresco and include Black & Gold, Tru Blu Beverages, Waterfords, and LA Ice Cola.
Owner of FoodWorks Lake Albert Rod Porter has not received his last three orders of Refresco soft drinks.
Metcash informed Mr Porter of the long-term shortage of CO2, and notices have since been added to the now bare shelves to inform customers of the situation.
"I only picked it up that we started getting non-supply in Black & Gold in the last week," he said.
Mr Porter said demand for Refresco products is consistently high because of their lower market prices compared with other brands including Coca-Cola and Pepsi.
Woolworths, Coles and ALDI own brand drinks are also widely unavailable across stores.
"Shortages of CO2 have impacted the supply of some soft drinks in our stores. We are working to manage these impacts and a number of alternative products are available to customers while these shortages continue," a Woolworths spokesperson said.
Woolworths confirmed that on-shelf signage has communicated the supply impacts to customers.
However, no signage was visible at the Wagga Woolworths on Baylis Street on Friday.
The shortage is expected to continue until the end of April 2024, a letter to retailers from Australian wholesale distributor Metcash says.
"Refresco Australia has been advised by its CO2 supplier of a major shortage of carbon dioxide," the Metcash notice said.
"The interruption is market-wide and will affect all Refresco-produced lines across the eastern seaboard."
ALDI confirmed some products were affected by the CO2 shortage and that they are working with supply partners to return stock to normal availability.
They did not indicate when products will return to shelves.
Asahi Beverages Australia manufactures and distributes PepsiCo, Schweppes, Solo, Sunkist and other brands, a spokesperson says they are unaffected by the shortages.
"We have adequate supply of CO2 to meet production requirements," an Asahi Beverages spokesperson said.
Refresco and Coles were approached for comment.
