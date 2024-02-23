The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Rainbow trailblazer, dazzling displays to be recognised during Mardi Gras

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated February 23 2024 - 5:09pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wendela Berthaly, 12, and Audrina Pinney, 11, have fun during the 2023 Wagga Mardi Gras street parade. Picture by Les Smith
Wendela Berthaly, 12, and Audrina Pinney, 11, have fun during the 2023 Wagga Mardi Gras street parade. Picture by Les Smith

Are you the Riverina's Rainbow Trailblazer?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.