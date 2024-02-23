Rainbow trailblazer, dazzling displays to be recognised during Mardi Gras

Are you the Riverina's Rainbow Trailblazer?
The countdown to this year's Wagga Mardi Gras is on and this year organisers are looking to recognise people who are paving the way for acceptance, equality, and inclusivity.
Several new awards will be presented at the March 9 celebration, which will honour community members contributing to the spread of positivity.
Nominations are now open for a series of awards recognising dedicated community advocates to applauding the creativity of the best-dressed shopfront.
Wagga Mardi Gras founder Holly Conroy said the awards aimed to celebrate community members who are making a positive impact on the local LGBTQIA+ community.
"Our Rainbow Trailblazer Award is to show our appreciation for people who are working every day to pave the way for acceptance, equality, and inclusivity in the Riverina," Holly said.
'We also created the Dazzling Display Award to highlight the effort so many of our local retailers go to when decorating their shopfronts and making the thousands of Mardi Gras visitors feel welcome when they arrive in town for the weekend."
The Rainbow Trailblazer Award is the LGBTQIA+ advocate of the year award and is sponsored by The Daily Advertiser.
The Dazzling Display Award is for the best dressed shopfront and is sponsored by Commonwealth Bank.
The Rainbow Runway Award will go to the best dressed and is sponsored by IVY The Space and the Tiny Trendsetter Award will go to the best dressed child from 0-12 and is Best dressed sponsored by CareSouth.
The Sashay All The Way Award will go to the best parade group.
With only two weeks left until the Wagga Mardi Gras, organisers said there had been a record number of registrations already.
"You've still got time to register and nominate someone special for an award," Holly said.
"We know everyone is busy planning their outfits and dance moves; we can't wait to see you all and celebrate together."
Award nominations are open until March 7, and winners will be announced at the Wagga Mardi Gras on March 9.
For more information and to submit award nominations visit waggamardigras.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.