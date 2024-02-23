Riverina firefighter's ultimate sacrifice recognised 60 years on

A young Riverina firefighter who was killed while protecting his local community has been honoured almost 60 years on.
Family, friends and members of the community descended on Moses Park in Coolamon on Wednesday for the unveiling of a plaque to honour local farmer Ivan Moses, whose life was cut short at just 26 years of age while fighting a bushfire at Methul in 1964.
The events of that fateful incident unfolded on December 21, 1964, when a bushfire ignited on a laneway next to the rural property 'Glen Elgin' at Methul, northwest of Coolamon. The blaze would eventually burn through 750 acres.
In an attempt to contain it, firefighters lit a break in front of it that stretched for 1.6 kilometres.
At the same time, others worked hard to fallow a paddock as part of efforts to save some houses and the Presbyterian church, which were under threat.
Along one of the fire fronts, four firefighters were manning a truck, while Ivan Moses and Bill Gilmore walked beside it, spraying the fire, when tragedy struck.
A fierce whirlwind enveloped the truck, causing it to crash into a fence.
Coolamon mayor David McCann said it was the same kind of incident to the one that happened during the Black Summer bushfires.
Cr McCann said the phenomena, known as whirly winds or fire tornadoes, was a common occurrence on the fireground.
"In this case, it was unfortunate that it struck the truck the crew were on," he said.
"[Ivan] was beside the truck fighting the fire along a fence line and was trapped between the fire and the fence and couldn't get through.
Two firefighters, Pat O'Brien and Bill Gilmore, managed to escape the blaze through the broken fence, but on hearing Ivan's call for help they returned to rescue him.
Cr McCann said the pair sustained "serious burns themselves" during the rescue.
As a result of the incident, Ivan had suffered severe burns and was taken to Coolamon hospital for initial treatment.
He was then transferred to the Wagga Hospital where he received skin grafts from his brother Charlie, who has been studying in Sydney at the time.
However, these sadly proved unsuccessful, with Ivan succumbing to his injuries on January 19, 1965.
He was married and his wife was pregnant with the couple's third child at the time of the incident.
Attending the ceremony on Wednesday were two of Ivan's children, along with his grandchildren and other members of the community.
Cr McCann said the recognition of Mr Moses was "very significant".
He said the death of Ivan, the last firefighter to die in the local area, significantly impacted the Moses family and the wider community.
The mayor said the honour came about after two local RFS members were going through records and realised nothing had been done to commemorate the tragedy.
Cr McCann said it was "an honour for Coolamon Shire Council to join with the district's RFS brigades and wider community to honour a true local hero".
"The memory of the incident is still very vivid in the minds of many older residents of Coolamon and the events of that day have been passed down through generations," he said.
"It is important that we remember the bravery of all those involved that day."
Cr McCann said it was also appropriate that we are unveiling the plaque in Moses Park, which was named after Ivan's father, the late Mr. A.R. Moses who was a shire councillor and proactive townsman".
Cr McCann said plaques honouring father and son will sit side-by-side opposite their old family home in Cowabbie Street.
Grandson Ivan Moses travelled down from Brisbane for the occasion and said it was a touching tribute.
"It was really nice to have that recognition [for my granddad]," he said.
"It's something that has meant a lot to our family ... and friends. But to have that then recognised by the [council] is really nice."
