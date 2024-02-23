Hawks make it two on the trot as Tay Tay forces game switch

EAST Wagga-Kooringal continued their mid-season resurgence with a 37-point victory over Turvey Park on Thursday night.
The Hawks made it two wins on the trot with an impressive 11.6 (72) to 5.5 (35) win over Turvey Park in an entertaining AFL Southern NSW Women's League clash at Gumly Oval.
The Taylor Swift concert forced the game to shift to Thursday night with EWK accommodating Turvey's request.
The Hawks got off to a good start and put the foot down with a four-goal second quarter that helped establish a 24-point half-time lead.
Turvey Park won the third quarter and reduced the margin to 20 points at the final break but the Hawks finished full of running to keep their season alive with an important win.
EWK coach Amy Coote was pleased to see her team start to find their feet.
"The third quarter we dropped the ball a little bit but the last quarter the girls dug deep and finished it off well," Coote said.
"Looking at Turvey, they're a young side, very fast, we knew if could win that ball out of the centre bounce and get it into our forward line, we would get the points on the board.
"It was good to see everything we've been practicing at training flowed into (Thursday night's) game."
Kyra Jackson was dominant through the midfield and received good support from Madison Hard.
Mindy Quade was again a force at centre-half-forward and finished with three goals, while Holly Conroy also proved hard to stop with a four-goal performance.
Turvey Park were best served by Stephanie Bleckwehl, Bridee Nimmo and Philomena Grigg.
The Hawks held their junior registration night beforehand and the men's squad also held their training, adding to a great atmosphere at Gumly.
"It was really good. It was the same night as the men's training night as well so having the boys around was good too," Coote said.
Full-time
EWK Hawks 3.2 7.3 8.5 11.6 (72)
Turvey Park Bulldogs 1.1 3.3 5.3 5.5 (35)
GOALS: EWK Hawks: H.Conroy 4, M.Quade 3, K.Jackson 2, T.Hadfield 1, K.Bettens 1; Turvey Park Bulldogs: F.Young 2, B.Nimmo 2, P.Grigg 1
BEST: EWK Hawks: K.Jackson, M.Hard, M.Quade, H.Conroy, J.Edwards, L.Barton; Turvey Park Bulldogs: S.Bleckwehl, B.Nimmo, P.Grigg, M.burkinshaw, F.Young, M.Garratt
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.