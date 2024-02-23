Fruit cake legacy lives on as 8-year-old baker rises to the occasion

A eight-year-old baker from Book Book has narrowly missed out on a place at the 2024 Sydney Royal Easter Show for an annual fruit cake competition.
Samuel Cox and his sister Grace, 16, both competed in the group final of the AgShows NSW Rich Fruit Cake Competition in Temora last weekend, with Samuel taking out second place.
"I first entered into the Wagga Show a fruit cake and I thought 'that was pretty cool, I'll do it again'," the young baker said.
"It's just basically you add all your fruit, you cut it all up, you put your flour and your sugar, you've got to cut it into certain pieces and sizes."
The siblings come from a long family line of Lockhart Show baking competition winners.
Their great-grandmother, Jean Urquhart, regularly competed in the same fruit cake competition more than 30 years ago, qualifying for the state final at the Sydney Royal Easter Show three times.
Ms Urquhart passed down the art to her granddaughter Juanita Cox (nee Morgan), who has since taught her children, including Samuel and Grace.
Having made her fair share of fruit cakes, Ms Cox said the secret to a good one was getting its time in the oven right.
"I write notes down because we've had to modify the temperature to make sure it doesn't overcook," Ms Cox said.
"Every time you cook a fruit cake, there's something different about them."
The mother-of-five also shared the trick to getting a smooth finish on the cake was to "wet your hand and run it over the top".
The AgShows NSW Fruit Cake Competition is conducted in three stages - local, zone, and state - where only the finalist progresses to the next round.
Contestants must use a standard recipe, which dictates the dimensions and size of the fruit.
Despite not making the podium at the zone competition this year, Grace has enjoyed past success at local agricultural shows.
Her first fruit cake competition win was at the Lockhart Show at the age of nine, and in 2022 she progressed to the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
"It's kind of exciting because you don't know if you'll make it to the next level," the teenager said.
"I like cooking, we enter most of the cooking competitions that we can. Cakes, biscuits, scones - those are only one level."
The state final for the fruit cake competition will take place at the 2024 Sydney Royal Easter Show, which runs from March 22 until April 2.
