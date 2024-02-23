Asbestos contamination results back after mulch tested in Hilltops region

Mulch asbestos contamination testing has returned a negative result for a site in the Hilltops region.
The testing was carried out by the NSW Environment Protection Agency (EPA) as part of ongoing investigations into the potential spread after several contamination cases were confirmed at multiple sites in Sydney.
The testing, which was believed to have been undertaken at a private residence, was only precautionary and labelled low-risk.
On Friday, the EPA revealed it had inspected a site in the Hilltops region.
A spokesperson for the EPA said the site was viewed as not posing a clear public risk and results had come back negative for asbestos.
"The EPA will continue to provide updates on sites such as public parks or schools that are accessible to the public," the spokesperson said.
Anyone with concerns regarding asbestos contamination in their area is urged to contact the EPA via the Environment Line on 131 555.
