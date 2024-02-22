The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Unique Prince chases third straight victory in feature race at Wagga

By Graeme White
February 23 2024 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Owen will be looking to partner Unique Prince to a third straight victory at Wagga on Sunday when they contest the Tom Patton Cup. Picture by Les Smith
Billy Owen will be looking to partner Unique Prince to a third straight victory at Wagga on Sunday when they contest the Tom Patton Cup. Picture by Les Smith

The scorecard of consistency tells the story for Unique Prince who will be chasing three straight victories in the Tom Patton Cup (1800m) at Wagga on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.