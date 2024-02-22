Unique Prince chases third straight victory in feature race at Wagga

The scorecard of consistency tells the story for Unique Prince who will be chasing three straight victories in the Tom Patton Cup (1800m) at Wagga on Sunday.
Unique Prince has won his past two starts under the care of astute trainer Peter Morgan and before that has been placed in five runs.
The owners of Unique Prince have had to ensure a sometimes frustrating run of placings, but in recent times the six-year-old has evened up his record.
Unique Prince now has six wins, five seconds and six thirds from 25 starts and is high up in the points tally for the Wagga stayer's series.
Morgan has done a fine job having Unique Prince at the top of his game since taking over from former trainer Matthew Dale who won four times with the six-year-old.
Jockey Billy Owen has ridden Unique Prince in his past two wins with 60 kilograms and 62 kilograms.
Unique Prince has to carry 62.5 kilograms on Sunday with Owen confident the galloper can rise to the occasion again.
"He is has drawn nice again in one and that should give him a nice run. It's a lot of weight, but he is a big strong horse who is racing very well," Owen said.
Persian Dancer is a last start Wagga winner over 1800 metres and has been able to win three of her eight starts since joining the Gary Colvin stable.
"I can't fault her. She is a perfect horse to train and gives her all every start," he said.
"It's going to keep getting harder, but if she can race well again there are some suitable races coming up at the Albury and Wagga Cup carnivals.
"You would like every horse to be like her because she is a pleasure to have around."
Persian Dancer is of a few strong winning chances for jockey Danny Beasley who is close to hitting 40 NSW country winners for the season.
Beasley's other strong winning hopes include Duchy Of Cornwall in the Fiona Horsley MTC Life Member Class 1 & Maiden Plate (1600m).
Duchy Of Cornwall will be having his first start after nine weeks after being placed in three starts this preparation.
Zontawah, also from the Colvin stable, will be having his third career start after winning at Wagga two weeks ago.
"He is a nice horse who has always shown a bit of promise and hopefully he can keep racing well leading up to some nice races," Colvin said.
Sledge has drawn a wide barrier, but has been running on well at the end of her races indicating her second career win isn't too far away.
She has been close up in her past two starts over 1600 metres and is a winner at the distance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.