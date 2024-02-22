Huge cloud of smoke prompts large-scale emergency response

Firefighters rushed to an East Wagga business on Thursday evening after a big plume of smoke prompted a large-scale emergency response.
Emergency services responded to a large amount of smoke issuing from the vicinity of a commercial building on the corner of Hammond Avenue and Lawson Street shortly before 8pm on Thursday.
Fire and Rescue NSW Riverina Zone commander Superintendent Stewart Alexander said FRNSW and RFS crews responded, with initial reports indicating it may have been a building fire.
Superintendent Alexander said upon arrival firefighters found a vehicle alight next to a commercial premises, which was causing a significant amount of smoke.
The vehicle was destroyed by the fire, but the building was not damaged.
The fire was extinguished before 9pm and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and is now being investigated.
