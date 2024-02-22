The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Huge cloud of smoke prompts large-scale emergency response

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated February 23 2024 - 9:41am, first published 9:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fire and Rescue NSW Wagga crews were quick to respond to a huge display of smoke in the city's east. File picture
Fire and Rescue NSW Wagga crews were quick to respond to a huge display of smoke in the city's east. File picture

Firefighters rushed to an East Wagga business on Thursday evening after a big plume of smoke prompted a large-scale emergency response.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.