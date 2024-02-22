'We're footing the bill': Calls for fairer spend to air at Wagga hearings

Riverina mayors have gone into bat for their communities as Wagga hearings of an inquiry into healthcare funding loom.
The inquiry, commissioned by NSW governor Margaret Beazley last year, will consider Murrumbidgee healthcare funding concerns at a series of hearings held in Wagga Court House next month.
They will be the first regional hearings of the Special Commission of Inquiry into Healthcare Funding, which will hear region-specific perspectives about the delivery of healthcare.
Coolamon mayor David McCann welcomed the upcoming hearings, which will be held from March 18 to 22 at the Wagga Courthouse, as a chance to raise local issues.
He made a submission raising issues about the role played by local governments in delivering healthcare services for regional communities.
"We've made a fairly comprehensive submission to the inquiry, particularly around our concerns about continued cost-shifting of health-related expenses on the local government and our concerns about how the funding for aged care and health services is being limited by the state government," Cr McCann said.
"We'd like to see greater expenditure in rural and regional NSW to see the services that our communities expect."
Cr McCann highlighted his council rural NSW local governments that provide aged care facilities and contends that the council has been overlooked by previous inquiries for the provision of additional funding to continue these services.
"We deliver aged care, community care and community transport. We also supplement housing for doctors coming to our shire. We're footing the bill that would be better paid by the state," the Coolamon mayor said.
The submission also mentions an upgrade to the Coolamon-Ganmain Multipurpose Service (MPS), a project that has been advocated for several years.
Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council mayor Charlie Sheahan also welcomes the inquiry hearings.
He said that long-term staff shortages are the major healthcare issue facing CGRC and other smaller communities within the Murrumbidgee Local Health District.
Patients from Wagga's satellite towns will often travel to Wagga Base Hospital for specialist treatments unavailable at smaller hospitals, including dialysis and oncology.
"One thing we hear is that when specialisation services are pulled from the smaller hospitals, then it has the flow-on effect of reducing the incentive for younger doctors to make the move to these towns," Cr Sheahan said.
State member for Wagga Joe McGirr is urging the inquiry members to address problems of primary care and staffing shortages within the MLHD.
"The high cost of maintaining the health workforce, a lack of support for primary care and limited access to general practice are putting pressure on our hospitals and appropriate funding to meet these needs is essential," Dr McGirr said.
The second round of public hearings commenced in Sydney this week with proceedings livestreamed and transcribed.
A spokesperson from the MLHD says that the district is pleased to participate in the inquiry.
The MLHD already made two submissions to the inquiry last year addressing the region's persistent issues of staff shortages, high turnover rate, board funding and community engagement.
"With 38.3 per cent of NSW population living in regional areas, the distribution of healthcare funding must also consider the statistically poorer health outcomes, the vast distances required to travel, the increased complexity of models of care and the larger population of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in these communities," the MLHD submission said.
"It is imperative that healthcare shifts towards an integrated approach that combines hospital care with primary and secondary health services."
The results of the inquiry will be released in a final report by March 26, 2025.
