Man charged after raid on main street pub faces court for first time

The identity of a Temora man arrested in a police raid on a former licensed premises on the town's main street has been revealed as the case came before court for the first time.
Goran Krstic, 53, made no appearance and was represented in court by his solicitor in the Temora Local Court on Wednesday over a series of charges including alleged illicit drug and alcohol supply.
Krstic is currently facing one count of supplying greater than an indictable quantity of a prohibited drug, one count of recklessly dealing with more than $5000 - the proceeds of crime, and one count of selling liquor without a licence.
The man was nabbed as a result of Strike Force Guginya, established in June 2023 to investigate the supply of prohibited drugs in Temora.
Officers attached to Southern Region Enforcement Squad, with assistance from the Dog Squad and Riverina Police District executed a search warrant at a licensed premises, which no longer operates, in Hoskins Street in Temora on January 30.
Police allegedly located and seized methamphetamine and cash.
Krstic was arrested and taken to Temora Police Station where he was charged over the alleged offences and released on bail.
In the Temora Local Court on Wednesday, Magistrate Don McLennan granted extended Krstic's bail and adjourned the matter to return before Temora Local Court on April 17.
