The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man charged after raid on main street pub faces court for first time

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
February 22 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police arrested a 53-year-old Temora man during a police raid on a former licensed premises on Hoskins Street in January. Picture by NSW Police
Police arrested a 53-year-old Temora man during a police raid on a former licensed premises on Hoskins Street in January. Picture by NSW Police

The identity of a Temora man arrested in a police raid on a former licensed premises on the town's main street has been revealed as the case came before court for the first time.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.