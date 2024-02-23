The Daily Advertiser's 2024 West Wyalong Knockout live coverage

Footy season is officially back and you won't miss any of the action from the West Wyalong Knockout in 2024.
The popular event is always the traditional start of the rugby league pre-season in the region and this year 11 teams are competing to take home the title.
Group Nine clubs are out in numbers with five taking part this year.
Group 20 provides three clubs as does the Canberra Raiders Cup with plenty of action expected over Friday and Saturday.
Junee will kick start things when they take on Tuggeranong at 7pm.
Young are looking to go back-to-back and start their title defence against Yenda.
Kangaroos face off against Tullibigeal Lakes United at 8.20pm before Southcity takes on the hosts.
The first night concludes Temora facing off against Woden at 9.40pm.
Queanbeyan Blues have the first round bye and won't be in action until Saturday.
The winners, plus the two teams who suffered the closest losses will all be back on Saturday with the quarter-finals kicking off at 4.30pm.
Keep up with all the action across the busy weekend.
