Junee jail inmate's parole pushed back over link to extortion ring

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
February 23 2024 - 5:30am
Tolland man Waide Hampton, 23, has been sentenced over his involvement with an extortion ring at Junee Correctional Centre last year. File picture
A Junee jail inmate has had his imminent parole date pushed back after his prison sentence was extended over his involvement in an extortion ring.

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

