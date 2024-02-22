Junee jail inmate's parole pushed back over link to extortion ring

A Junee jail inmate has had his imminent parole date pushed back after his prison sentence was extended over his involvement in an extortion ring.
Tolland man Waide Hampton, 23, appeared via video link in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty to one count of participating in a criminal group and contributing to criminal activity.
Two previous charges of robbery in company and demand with menaces intending to obtain gain/cause loss were withdrawn.
Facts tendered to the court by the Department of Public Prosecutions revealed Hampton took part in the activities of a "criminal [extortion] group" made up of three other inmates at the Junee Correctional Centre.
The group operated throughout the jail with the aim of obtaining financial advantage from other inmates.
All four inmates and the victim were being held in one of the buildings known as "B Block" at the time of the incident.
About 10.20am on May 18, 2023, the victim entered his cell and sat on the end of his bed to lean onto a desk.
At the same time two of the co-accused approached Hampton in the centre of the pod - the B-Block meeting place - and asked him to be a "look-out" while they were inside the victim's cell, to which Hampton agreed.
While inside the cell, the victim was assaulted and the assailants demanded he transfer money into one of the co-accused's bank accounts or be assaulted again.
Court documents said Hampton had no actual knowledge of what the co-accused was going to do once inside the victim's cell, however they argued he should have known it would amount to criminal activity.
The documents noted Hampton did not gain financially as a result, but he did participate in a criminal group.
Police had been called to the location to speak with the victim about a separate incident, when they were informed about the assault and obtained an electronic statement from the victim.
In court on Wednesday, Hampton's solicitor argued Hampton made a "quick agreement to be on the lookout".
"He had no actual knowledge of what was going to occur [and] received no actual advantage," she said.
Hampton's solicitor told the court her client had a difficult upbringing and said the state of his mental health was a contributing factor.
"There is a very real risk of institutionalisation," she said.
The solicitor argued the matter did not warrant a further prison sentence, despite his criminal record.
However, the crown prosecutor told the court people ought to feel safe, including prisoners.
"The victim had the right to feel safe, even though he was in prison at the time," she said.
The crown prosecutor argued the matter was serious enough and warranted a prison sentence.
The court heard Hampton was serving a separate 15-month prison sentence with a 10-month non-parole period that was due to begin next Thursday, February 29, 2024.
Magistrate Phillip Stewart told the court Hampton had an "extraordinarily lengthy criminal record" for a 23-year-old.
The magistrate also noted there was a "strong deterrent" for this type of offence, given it was "in prison of all places".
Magistrate Stewart agreed a prison sentence was most appropriate under the circumstances and handed down a three-month jail term.
As a result, Hampton's parole date has been pushed back to May 20, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.