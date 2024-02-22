Your say: Do yourself a favour and get to Priscilla while you can

Last night (February 21) we three friends went to see the Bidgee Theatre Group present Priscilla Queen of the Desert at the Civic Centre Wagga.
Having seen the film some 30 years ago, this musical was something to be looked forward to. The performance was nothing short of outstanding.
Simply the story is of three drag queens travelling in an old bus to outback Australia where they have a gig at the Alice Springs casino.
The dancing was explosive, the sets were incredible and the costumes were out of this world.
Wonderful music of the 80s, songs sung with strong voices and the local orchestra doing a fabulous Job.
The key roles were played out with such professionalism and the colour was unbelievable.
So forget your worries and all that stuff and get a ticket or more to just chill out and absorb this rollicky, sometimes a little naughty and hilarious show as you are taken into the outback. You will meet many different people along the way and be swept along until you reach the mighty Alice Springs Casino performance.
Congratulations to the Bidgee Theatre production team for taking on such an enormous challenge and producing such a stunner of a musical. What a night.
There are only four more performances. Thursday 22nd, Friday 23rd and two performances on Saturday 24th. Don't miss out on this amazing experience.
Might be tempted to pop along and have another out of this world experience.
Terry Flanagan, whatever your views, it's important to get the facts right (Letters, dailyadvertiser.com.au, February 16). The 1967 referendum was not about citizenship.
Until the passing of the Australian Citizenship Act in 1948, the indigenous peoples of Australia were British subjects, along with most other residents.
Once this Act was promulgated on 26 January 1949, all previous British subjects became Australian citizens, including indigenous Australians.
The 1967 referendum had a 90 per cent vote in favour of granting the Australian government the power to make specific provision for Indigenous peoples, and that Indigenous people were to be counted in the census.
It was not about citizenship.
Tim Costello ("Does federal government stand a chance against gambling?", dailyadvertiser.com.au, February 21) queried whether our political leaders can be influenced by their own personal interests and that of their party.
This is an important issue when it comes to voting on negative gearing.
The Australian Taxation Office describes negative gearing in the following terms:
A rental property is negatively geared if it is purchased with the assistance of borrowed funds and the net rental income, after deducting other expenses, is less than the interest on the borrowings (ATO, 2011).
This means if the rent does not cover your interest and other costs you can deduct the excess interest costs against other income to generate a tax credit.
In that way other taxpayers help the property investor meet the cost of ownership.
In recent years this tax benefit was around $4 billion, money that could have been used to provide more affordable housing and thus address the current housing shortage.
Parliamentary records show that about 44 per cent of federal politicians own at least one investment property, 20 per cent own at least two investment properties and about 8 per cent own at least three investment properties.
In this situation, these parliamentarians have a conflict of interest which they should declare and refrain from voting on decisions relating to negative gearing.
