Wedding bells ring as Bombers prepare for tough trip to Ariah Park

WHEN Sam Turner hands the reins over to fellow Marrar co-coach Cane Graetz for the Bombers' round four clash on Friday night, it's with good reason.
Turner has a valid excuse for not making the trip over to Ariah Park for Marrar's clash with the Jets, as he'll be preoccupied getting married.
Turner will marry long-time partner Sophie McRae on Friday.
He admits there may have to be some score updates as the night progresses.
"Yeah I'll very subtly just be getting a few messages passed through to me. I'll be getting some updates," Turner said with a laugh.
"I knew it was coming, it is what it is, that's why we've got the joint coaches.
"Cane can jump in and fill the void this week. He's able enough so I'm sure he'll be able to handle the girls by himself this week."
Marrar have been one of the surprise packets of the competition this year, showing great improvement to be in sixth spot after three rounds.
They have enjoyed wins over Coolamon and Temora, while going down to reigning premiers Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong by 21 points.
Turner could not be prouder of his team.
"I expected improvement but I've been blown away by their performances so far," he said.
"Everyone new to the club has really bought in, they've all bonded well together and they're playing unreal.
"We had the one loss against Ganmain but I still think we played pretty well. Ganmain haven't lost for two years so there is no shame in losing to them. And then other scores reflect that we've gone pretty well against them compared to a few other teams.
"They're playing lights out footy so hopefully that continues (on Friday night)."
Turner said due to a number of reasons, the Bombers will be missing a few players on for the clash against the Jets.
"We're a bit light on thanks to Taylor (Swift) and Pink, and a wedding, but I think if we can get through this week then numbers should be right," he said.
The Jets are also on eight points after two wins from their opening three games. Turner knows they won't be easy.
"Absolutely. It's a pretty good footy area, you always knew they were going to be pretty strong but to come out the first two weeks and beat a couple of the teams convincingly shows they've got a fair bit of depth and they've got a pretty good squad there," he said.
"The girls will have to bring their A game if they want to win."
Sophie Crouch and Anneka Piercy have been among those to impress early in the season for Marrar but Turner saved the biggest praise for young gun Svannah Godde.
"She's 15-years-old and most weeks, if she's not in our top two, she's in our top four or five. Her skills and fitness are elite," Turner said.
"I think we'll eventually lose her but it won't be because she's gone to another club, it will be because she's gone up to a higher level."
Friday, February 23
MCUE v Collingullie-Wagga at Mangoplah Sportsground (6.15pm)
Wagga Tigers v Brookdale at Mangoplah Sportsground (7.30pm)
CSU v North Wagga at Gumly Oval (6.30pm)
Northern Jets v Marrar at Ariah Park Sportsground (6.30pm)
Griffith v Temora at Exies Oval (7pm)
Narrandera v Coolamon at Narrandera Sportsground (7pm)
GGGM v Leeton-Whitton at Ganmain Sportsground (7pm)
