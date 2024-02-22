Source of Wagga northern suburbs odour woes successfully identified

The source of a big stink that wafted over to the city's northern suburbs on Tuesday night has been identified.
A report was made to the Environment Protection Authority on Tuesday night after residents in Estella were hit with a burning-rubber odour.
The scent was strong some residents even called triple zero and Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW).
A spokesperson for FRNSW said a crew responded to calls at about 11.07pm.
They were not able to identify the cause of the smell.
A spokesperson for the EPA said officers are conducting an investigation into the cause of the odour.
"We are speaking to the community and have undertaken inspections in the area to identify the source," they said.
"The odour is suspected to be related to a leaking pump from a premises in the Bomen industrial area.
"The owner of the premises has indicated immediate measures are being taken to resolve the issue, but the surrounding community may experience intermittent odours today [Thursday] while the works are being undertaken.
"The EPA will continue to monitor the premises and consider if any further action is required."
