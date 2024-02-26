'I'm really glad I found this sport': Hamilton loving running through the mountains

What started as a purchase of a pair of running shoes has led Charlie Hamilton on the most amazing of journeys that has seen him travel the world running through the mountains.
Hamilton has established himself as one of the rising stars of trail running over the past few years and he has recently just signed with Asics.
Once a star junior cyclist at Wagga Cycling Club, Hamilton said his transition to trail running all started with the purchase of a pair of running shoes.
"I had a few years at uni where I was partying a little bit and I decided I wanted to get fit," Hamilton said.
"I wanted to start riding but it was all too expensive, cycling is a really expensive sport so I figured I'll just buy a pair of running shoes and some shorts and running should be relatively cheap.
"Then here we are four years later and I'm lucky for the sponsorship, it it wasn't for the sponsorship I would've had to spend thousands on running shoes.
"I've just ended up here and I've found that trail running is awesome, it means I can spend hours upon hours in beautiful places and it's already sent me over to Europe and New Zealand a couple of times.
"I've just seen so many beautiful places so I'm really glad I found this sport, it's so good."
Hamilton's most recent result saw him finish second in the 50km Tarawera Ultra-Trail event held in Rotorua, New Zealand.
After finishing third in the event last year, Hamilton said he was happy with his improved result that saw him finish the course in a little over three and a half hours.
"I raced over there last year in the same race and it didn't go as well as I would've liked," he said.
"I came third and just didn't run very well so I was super happy to go over and have a run that I was really proud of.
"That one extra step is an added bonus for all the training that I've been doing and I'm really happy with all of that."
Spending upwards of three hours at a time competing means Hamilton has a pretty rigorous training schedule and he admitted that he includes some cycling to help break it up.
"I generally do between 16 and 20 hours a week of training," he said.
"In that is a mixture of cycling and running because I'm still quite new to running.
"I can run 140km a week but any more than that I tend to get injured, because I do have a cycling background I'm able to spend eight hours a week cycling.
"I can do a bit of intensity on the bike as well which just adds to the training and I think that's made a huge difference in the running."
Hamilton had immediate success when he first started competing in 2021 finishing first in the 20km event at Ultra Trail Australia.
He believes that he had a bit of good fortune on his side for that first event and that helped lay the platform to chase bigger and better results.
"I think I got pretty lucky because when I started running I had a lot of fitness already from cycling," he said.
"Pretty early on I somehow found myself getting some decent results and that made me want to chase bigger results.
"So with that you are always looking forward and it's been one step after the other just trying to win a lot of races and getting fitter and fitter.
"It was a bit of a surprise with a lot of the results but I really do love it, whether the results are there or not I'd probably still be running in the mountains."
Hamilton's recent signing with Asics comes after he spent two years with Hoka and he said they were a great help in trying to establish his career.
"They were really good and they picked me up quite early in my career when I had one or two wins," he said.
"They were really good to me and I've since signed with Asics and that's the reason I left Hoka.
"It's really exciting and the next step in the career, Asics were looking after me in New Zealand and the shoes and brand are great.
"Growing up I always looked up to Brad (Kahlefeldt), he was probably the best endurance athlete in Wagga and he always run for Asics.
"So I always looked to the brand and him and now to be running in that brand is really exciting because of that."
After spending time abroad last year, Hamilton said he was just looking to compete in Australia in 2024 before hoping to make an appearance at the World Championships the following year.
"The plan is to race locally just in Australia for 2024," he said.
"I have some big goals over in Europe for 2025 at the World Championships so I want to put my head down, race in Australia and get as fit as I can.
"I'm racing in Bright in a couple of weeks at the Buffalo Stampede which is the best race in Australia and from there I'll do another couple of races around Australia.
"The Ultra Trail Australia 50km would be another big goal, I came second there last year and I really want to win.
"Then towards the end of the year I'll look to step up to the 100km distance.
"I think I'll do my first 100km at Ultra Trail Kosciuszko which will be interesting to say the least."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.