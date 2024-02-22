The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Group 9

High expectations for Southcity as McGhie looks to put his mark on Bulls

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
February 22 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cleve McGhie expects a positive start to his time with Southcity at the West Wyalong Knockout this weekend. Picture by Courtney Rees
Cleve McGhie expects a positive start to his time with Southcity at the West Wyalong Knockout this weekend. Picture by Courtney Rees

"There's a high expectation we will be winning on Friday night."

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.