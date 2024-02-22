High expectations for Southcity as McGhie looks to put his mark on Bulls

"There's a high expectation we will be winning on Friday night."
New Southcity coach Cleve McGhie clearly means business ahead of the West Wyalong Knockout.
The Bulls will face the hosts to start their campaign on Friday night and McGhie is looking to start things on a winning note.
"You play anyone there and it's all good competition," McGhie said.
"Everyone wants to play day two and it doesn't happen.
"This year you've got the second chance draw and if you lose by the least amount of points or the second least amount of points, but I'm not relying on that.
"Our boys will be in for a rude shock on Saturday morning if we lose on that first night."
McGhie is the first Southcity coach to come from outside the club since Daniel Fitzhenry arrived straight out of the NRL for the 2011 season.
He's been pleased with how things have started off.
"There's been a consistent turn out at training sessions and the boys seem to be buying into the principles we're bringing to the club," McGhie said.
"When I say we it's not just me, it's a collective thing as the boys have played a large part in determining our standards, our values and our principles for the year."
He's also enjoying being back in the region after time in Canberra, Wollongong, Newcastle and most recently at Group Six club Oakdale before joining the Bulls.
"For me it's culturally revitalising," McGhie said.
"Myself and my partner are Wiradjuri men and women, her family is from Dubbo and my family descends from Condobolin so it's not necessarily our river but certainly we feel the energy of being back on country culturally and when things are well off the field it makes things easy on the field.
Southcity have attracted premiership winner Tim Hurst back to the club however he won't take part in the knockout.
Tim Jones, who is also back playing this year, is another who will miss the weekend while there are a couple with some niggling injuries McGhie doesn't want to risk.
Instead the Bulls will have a young squad.
It's something McGhie is looking to help foster with a number of their premiership-winning Weissel Cup team from last year already coming through the ranks.
"I think it's the look of the club for the next couple of years," he said.
"We've got some older boys amongst the side but there's a good core group of the young crop coming through and the club is really looking to focus on that development.
"It's a key part of what I want to be doing too, it's not about while I'm here but it's always about beyond me and when I leave the club knowing I can leave some sort of impact as well."
Clarrie Harris, Seb Rodet, Roy Smith and Isaac Hardman will all step straight into their senior squad for West Wyalong.
Harris and Rodet have already had a taste of first grade and McGhie feels that will be a boost for the club moving forward.
Effort and attitude is really what McGhie wants to see from the young squad.
"Talent is one thing but effort and attitude goes a lot further in a game like rugby league," McGhie said.
Friday
7pm - Tuggerangong v Junee
7.40pm - Young v Yenda
8.20pm - Tullibigeal Lakes United v Kangaroos
9pm - West Wyalong v Southcity
9.40pm - Woden v Temora
Bye - Queanbeyan Blues
