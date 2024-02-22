The Daily Advertiser
Riverina mulch asbestos test results in as microscope shifts to Hilltops

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
February 22 2024 - 5:53pm
Several sites across the Hilltops Region are being tested for asbestos contamination. Picture from Google Maps
Testing for asbestos contaminated mulch at several sites across the Hilltops region is under way as Tumut is confirmed to be officially in the clear.

