Riverina mulch asbestos test results in as microscope shifts to Hilltops

Testing for asbestos contaminated mulch at several sites across the Hilltops region is under way as Tumut is confirmed to be officially in the clear.
Member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr announced on Tuesday testing was being carried out on mulch at the Tumut ambulance station and hospital to see if it was contaminated with asbestos.
It comes as the NSW Environment Protection Agency (EPA) investigates the potential spread after several contamination cases were confirmed at multiple sites in Sydney.
On Thursday, Dr McGirr confirmed those results had come back negative while the EPA said several areas within the Hilltops Council area are also being tested.
Young mayor Margaret Roles was contacted by The Daily Advertiser for comment on Thursday but was unable to provide a response due to council not being informed of the testing.
The EPA investigation into asbestos contaminated mulch has so far returned positive results for seven sites in the past day, making a total of 54 positive sites thus far - mostly in Sydney.
Since January 10, 798 negative results had been returned.
The testing is only precautionary and being labelled low-risk.
If mixed with cement or other hard bonding materials, in good condition, asbestos is likely to be low-risk.
If asbestos is crumbled, pulverised or reduced to a powder by hand pressure, asbestos fibres then become airborne and breathed in, they can be a health risk.
The more fibres that are breathed in, the higher the risk.
