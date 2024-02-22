The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Students set to compete at international level raising funds for UK dream

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated February 22 2024 - 6:28pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRAC teacher Diana Ganapathy with year 10 students Quinntesaa Sankr, 15, Hansa Rathnayake, 15, Max Harris, 15 and Jaiden Cherian 15 with principal Craig Mansour. Picture by Taylor Dodge
TRAC teacher Diana Ganapathy with year 10 students Quinntesaa Sankr, 15, Hansa Rathnayake, 15, Max Harris, 15 and Jaiden Cherian 15 with principal Craig Mansour. Picture by Taylor Dodge

A group of determined and intelligent Year 10 students from The Riverina Anglican College are raising funds to help make their UK dream come true.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.