'I just thought I'd be playing second grade for the year': Friedlieb enjoying unexpected return to firsts at St Michaels

Roughly 20 years after last playing in the top grade St Michaels batsman Luke Friedlieb has enjoyed being again a regular starter in the firsts team this season.
The 47-year-old had been a regular member of the Saints second grade side for a number of years and heading into the 2023-24 season Friedlieb believed that once again that's what would be in store for him.
However an impressive knock of 62no in second grade back in round three against Kooringal earned him the call up to return to the top grade.
Friedlieb has since held his spot in the side and he admitted that playing firsts wasn't exactly on his radar for the 23-24 season.
"Not particularly no," Friedlieb said.
"I just thought I'd be playing second grade for the year like I have for a while.
"But then I got a few runs in seconds one week and Stu Slocombe said we want you in first grade and it sort of went from there.
"I guess like anybody you want to play at the highest level you can regardless or how old you might or mightn't be.
"It was just a good opportunity and we've been lucky enough to have a few wins along the way."
Friedlieb has enjoyed some reasonable success with the bat this year and heading into the last game of the Saints season has scored 174 runs at an average of 21.75.
He said that he's been satisfied with his personal efforts but admitted that he's focused on contributing to team wins rather than individual performances.
"The last few weeks have been a bit dry," he said.
"As a batter you always like to do your job and try and get as many as you can each week.
"I've been okay but ultimately I'm much happier if I can contribute and the team gets over the line, it's the win or the loss that determines that at the end of the day."
Friedlieb said there have been a few major changes since he last regularly played first grade but admitted that there are still some things that have continued to stay the same.
"There aren't too many of the same blokes running around," he said.
"But all things change so it's not the same comp that it was 20 years ago and I think I debuted back in '93 and it was a different comp back then again.
"It's still pretty competitive and there's not a lot at the moment between the top team and the bottom team.
"Wagga City are obviously on top and they've just got a great system there for their teams and they've got some good experienced players as well.
"That's what the rest of us are trying to emulate, to be able to have that consistency of players available week in week out."
The Saints have enjoyed a resurgence this season and will only narrowly miss finals after being glued to the bottom of the ladder in recent years.
Friedlieb said it was good to see the Saints regaining some momentum and he believed that they were on the right track to return to finals in the not too distant future.
"First grade are getting there," he said.
"I think we've won six games for the year so far and that's certainly an improvement on the last couple of years.
"So we are getting there, we are by no means a finished product but there's some improvement.
"Winning is a habit so it's just getting used to winning and knowing how to win.
"The better sides just turn up and expect to win week in week out, we've just got to get ourselves in that sort of habit and know how to win games of cricket."
The Saints will wrap up their season this weekend with a trip to Rawlings Park to play Lake Albert and Friedlieb was predicting a close battle against the Bulls.
"I think we've played them three times this year and we've won two and they've won one," he said.
"There's not a lot between the two teams and like us they'd be a bit disappointed not to be playing finals.
"It should be a good game again."
Wagga Cricket - round 17 (one day)
Wagga RSL v South Wagga at Wagga Cricket Ground
Wagga City v Kooringal at McPherson Oval
Lake Albert v St Michaels at Rawlings Park
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.