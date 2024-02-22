Bigger challenge for Riverina women to start championships

Riverina are preparing for a different challenge to start the Women's Country Championships.
The Bulls will kick start their new-look campaign by hosting Western at Laurie Daley Oval on Sunday.
After last year's event was held over two days, with Riverina winning three of four games, this time around they will play Western and Monaro in successive weeks.
The games have been expanded to 35-minute halves but the interchange has been limited to eight.
Coach Craig Blackhall expects it will be a new challenge for the team to overcome.
"They've trained pretty good, the ball control is really good but it's a different format this year so they've only got eight interchanges so they have to get that into their games," Blackhall said.
"They will have to play longer minutes."
Blackhall admitted the side is short on front rowers, and he would have liked to have some more depth in the backline.
There is a mix of rugby league, leaguetag and rugby union players, something which he thinks will suit.
However Riverina will have a very different looking side this season with the majority of the team based across Group Nine.
"We've got a pretty new outfit as we're missing a lot of the Griffith girls," Blackhall said.
"There's some younger ones there and some newer girls so we will see how we go but I don't think we will be too bad."
Riverina won a trial over Western before beating them in the competition as well.
However he expects a different ch
"I expect they will improve from last year, and they weren't too bad last year," Blackhall said.
"They were sort of just finding their feet so I expect they will start a lot better and they will be in the same boat as us having to play longer minutes themselves too now.
"I'm expecting it will be tough but I think the girls will surprise me a bit."
The women's game will conclude a big day of representative rugby league at Junee.
Things will kick off at 10am with the Andrew Johns Cup.
Riverina's under 16s will be looking to hit back after two losses, after falling 32-14 to Macquarie Wests Tigers last week.
Riverina are out to secure their first win of the Laurie Daley Cup with the under 18s coming off another big loss.
They were beaten 54-16 by the Tigers after scoring the opening try.
Both teams will tackle Newcastle-Maitland Region.
It's also the first time Riverina will take part in the Lisa Fiaola Cup, for under 17 girls.
They will also tackle Western.
All four teams will also play in Wagga next weekend, along with the first round of the men's country championships.
Sunday at Laurie Daley Oval
10am - Andrew Johns Cup (under 16s)
Riverina v Newcastle-Maitland Region
11.20am - Laurie Daley Cup (under 18s)
Riverina v Newcastle-Maitland Region
12.45pm - Lisa Fiaola Cup (under 17 girls)
Riverina v Western
2pm - Women's Country Championships
Riverina v Western
