EPA investigating big stink wafting over Wagga's northern suburbs

The Environmental Protection Authority is investigating the source of a toxic burning smell that plagued Wagga's northern suburbs on Tuesday night.
Several Estella residents took to Facebook on Tuesday evening to share their concerns of a "burnt rubber" and gas smell, prompting a frenzy of comments.
One resident said they got out of bed to check their stove was turned off as the potent smell had caused them to worry a fire had ignited inside their home.
There were multiple reports made to the NSW EPA, as well as Fire and Rescue NSW and even Triple Zero.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews responded to reports of the stench following several calls and tried locating the cause, but they couldn't identify where it was coming from.
A spokesperson for the EPA confirmed they responded to reports of an odour in Wagga's northern suburbs in the wake of the reports.
"EPA officers are speaking to the community and currently undertaking inspections in the area to identify the source," the spokesperson said.
On community Facebook pages, was speculated the smell may have been coming from a factory in Bomen, the scent wafting over to the suburbs during strong winds.
The EPA has urged people to use its hotline to report issues.
"We encourage anyone experiencing odour impacts to please contact the 24-hour Environment Line on 131 555 or email info@epa.nsw.gov.au," it said.
