No convictions for mum, uncle who took 'screaming' boy from his school outing

A mother has wiped away tears on avoiding a conviction over an incident where she and her brother snatched her son from a school outing to the Albury Entertainment Centre.
The woman was placed on a 12-month conditional release order, while her brother - who grabbed the boy, ripping his shirt and causing him to scream as he was dragged away - got a matching two-year order.
He, too, avoided conviction, after several more serious charges against both were withdrawn by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions on Tuesday, February 20.
The man pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm - the boy suffered a scratch - and removing a child from the care of a custodian.
Albury Local Court magistrate Melissa Humphreys described what he did as "a very ill-conceived act".
"It was one that no doubt caused harm to the child, both emotionally and psychologically," she said.
Ms Humphreys said the offending was aggravated by the victim being a child. He was aged 11 at the time.
The woman, 43, and her brother, 51, who cannot be identified, both spent a night in custody in the wake of their arrest after police pulled over their car on the Hume Freeway soon after they grabbed the child, who was a student in Howlong.
The boy was taken from them and returned to his father.
But the court was told by defence lawyer Sam Abbas that the mother and father had only just agreed to a parenting plan, on Monday, February 19, under which he would return to live with his mother in the Sydney suburb of Greenacre.
The woman pleaded guilty to a single charge that she removed her son from the legal care of his custodian, who was deemed to be the school principal on that afternoon of May 2.
The boy was in a cafe at the entertainment centre, where he was attending a leadership function, when he was grabbed.
Mr Abbas, in his sentencing submission for the mother, said the breakdown of any marriage was "a sad affair".
His client and the father's union had lasted 15 years, and produced four sons.
Mr Abbas said the family relocated to Howlong about two years before the incident, but then the relationship ended "in fairly unsavoury" circumstances.
The woman, he said, lodged a complaint with police, then returned to Sydney with her children to live with her brother.
At one point the victim returned to live with his father in Howlong while his brothers remained in Sydney, but Mr Abbas said "there was no agreement" made between his parents over his custody or care.
Mr Abbas said she was later given advice that she would not as such be breaking any law by going to the Howlong school to collect her child.
She then went to the school "in the broad light of day" to fill in the documentation required in order to collect the boy, but he said "unbeknown to her" she left without this being properly completed.
Mr Abbas said the brother had largely played a "dormant" role in the whole episode, simply sitting in the car when his sister went to the school and similarly when they went to the entertainment centre.
He only made the sudden decision "at the eleventh hour" to get involved, something he did in the "interests of the child".
Mr Abbas said there was no doubt that the overall circumstances of what occurred, for which the man felt remorse, were "troubling".
But DPP representative Shannon Matchett said it was "not the case" that the man "was a passive observer".
Mr Matchett also dismissed suggestions that what happened was impulsive in any way, pointing out how the mother was told at 11am that she could not take the boy and how at 1pm she was noticed at the centre's entrance.
This, he said, was a "considerable period of time".
"And (the boy) was dragged out screaming, by the shirt (and) in front of teachers in the cafe."
Ms Humphreys said the woman was someone "who comes before the court with prior good character" and was "unlikely to re-offend, and had good prospects for rehabilitation".
"It is a matter where I take into account that (she) has been arrested and spent one night in custody as a result of the allegations before the court today," she said.
Ms Humphreys said the uncle clearly understood, as outlined in a letter of apology submitted on sentence, the ramifications of his actions.
"He recognises in his letter ... that his conduct might have permanently strained his relationship with the child," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.