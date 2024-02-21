Your say: A simple sign could make all the difference overtaking

I am on a long journey from Wagga Wagga to Scone and I noticed that we need to light up the trucks with the vehicle length in metres on the rear right hand side of the trucks.
This would be extremely helpful in making a decision before passing the trucks.
In your article "Australia's border security system sacrosanct, O'Neil declares", (dailyadvertiser.com.au, February 20), you repeat Liberal leader Peter Dutton's claim that the Albanese government is "weak and incompetent" on border protection, following the landing of a people-smuggling boat north of Broome.
Home Affairs minister Clare O'Neil bizarrely labelled Dutton's remarks as "destructive messaging to... those who trade in human misery"; presumably by tipping them off to a successful route which avoids our otherwise eagle-eyed detection.
Regarding Mr Dutton's criticism, Ms. O'Neil demanded that "We should not telegraph to people smugglers... the specifics of how we are patrolling our borders." As if that's what Dutton did, one presumes his words were a step along the slippery slope of treason.
That crime would include Mr. Dutton's mentioning the location (actually, already reported) of the landing, and the suggestion that Labor's handling of border protection is "weak and incompetent" given the naval patrols, radar, and satellite technology which were all eluded by the canny, smuggler-captain.
My own words, "north of Broome", above, could also be seen as me tipping a wink to international criminals.
It follows that it would be a similar crime for the media to report the original details of either landings or seizures, or any discussion of Labor's competence, because anything could also be "destructive messaging to people smugglers": a good old-fashioned D-Notice.
In other words "Don't mention the war on people-smuggling" if you know what's good for your newspaper.
It's been nearly a month since Australia Day. The first Australia Day after the resounding "no" vote to listen to First People's advice was collated, counted and communicated in under two hours on national television.
Like many (white) Australians, the day felt particularly awkward to me. Sad, even. I kinda felt like lying low, hiding a bit.
I spent it reading Stan Grant's nuanced, graceful and compassionate book, titled Australia Day. As is his way, Grant opened up the Pandora's box of questions and called for more reflection. Paraphrasing, he asks us all to reflect on who we are, first and foremost, before any real valuable discussion about changing the date.
Although more like a punch to the guts than graceful, reading Claire G. Coleman's Lies, Damned Lies is thought provoking on a whole new level. She calls for decolonisation - a process I'm yet to fully understand and I suspect I'll spend the rest of my days aiming towards...
But both authors have one clear intent - we must first change the nation, before we even think about changing the date. How did January 26 feel for you?
The US has had fuel efficiency standards since the 70s. Of the developed countries, only Australia and Russia don't have them.
Nevertheless, the government's decision to introduce them has created concern that vehicles will cost more and that there are no real alternatives to diesel-powered trucks and tractors. But the standards only apply to new, light vehicles, not trucks and tractors.
Car dealers may still sell a mix of internal combustion vehicles and electric and hybrid vehicles, as now.
What's changed is that dealers must meet a fleet emissions target encouraging them to buy and sell more low emissions vehicles. It's hard to argue against lower CO2 emissions and cleaner air.
When Australians realise that the towing capacity of the Ford F150 Lightning electric ute at 4.5t exceeds that of Australia's the Ford Ranger ute at 3.9t, they will want one.
Not only are they cheaper to run and maintain, but power tools and fridges can be plugged into them too.
What's needed now is for state and federal governments to provide incentives to increase the availability and reduce the cost of these amazing vehicles in Australia.
