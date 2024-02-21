The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events
Have Your Say

Your say: A simple sign could make all the difference overtaking

By Letters
February 22 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Length signage on trucks would be a handy safety addition, according to today's correspondent.
Length signage on trucks would be a handy safety addition, according to today's correspondent.

I am on a long journey from Wagga Wagga to Scone and I noticed that we need to light up the trucks with the vehicle length in metres on the rear right hand side of the trucks.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.