CSU first-years descend on Wagga campus, more will join online

Commencing students at Charles Sturt University in Wagga have travelled from near and far to touch down at orientation this week.
Of the 1532 commencing undergraduate students this week, 699 will study on-campus while 833 will study online.
These numbers are down from last year which saw over 800 on-campus undergraduate commencements.
Medical radiation, nursing, and veterinary science courses are the most popular undergraduate degrees for on-campus students in 2024.
Social work, information studies and human services courses are the most popular for online students.
Swabna Manikyam is beginning a Bachelor of Medical Radiation Science on-campus and chose to move to the country for a change of career and and scenery.
"The first thing is that I can get to know how regional works, because I have been in Sydney," the first-year student said.
"It's so good to be here, I think I made the right choice of choosing Wagga."
She studied social work previously, but has chosen to pursue a degree that was more her "cup of tea".
"Radiation therapy was one thing that inspired me because I have seen lots of people suffering from cancer, so I thought I could do something about it," she said.
At 29, Ashley Thompson from Junee is hitting the books after over a decade in the workforce.
He is enrolled in the six-month Access Charles Sturt Entry course and is hoping to get an ATAR that will enable him to study an undergraduate degree next year.
"I've been working since I was 16 - I've been a roof tiler, a concreter, a cook in a kitchen, a mechanic assistant, and now I work traffic control," he said.
"I'd like do a Doctor of Medicine, that's just the dream, you never know."
First-year Bachelor of Animal Science student Sarah Newtown from Singleton says that when it came to choosing a university, "it was always going to be rural".
"I came here for a tour and absolutely loved the town, it's just such a big country town. I grew up on a farm so I didn't want to go into the city or anything like that," she said.
"I'm so excited to be studying what I actually want to study."
She will be living in on-campus accommodation, which is currently at 90 per cent capacity.
Professor Chris Orchard is the associate dean at CSU in Wagga and welcomed incoming students.
"It's a big deal coming to university, it's a big deal for their families, for their communities, and certainly for us," Professor Orchard said.
"I love the opportunity to connect people with their passions and interests, and see them thrive through education."
India, Nepal, Bhutan, Norway and Kenya are the top five most represented nationalities among the 47 international students at the Wagga campus this year.
The campus will also welcome 125 new First Nations students across undergraduate and postgraduate degrees which is an increase of 15.74 per cent from 2023.
Orientation Week runs until 23 February before the teaching period begins next week.
