Strong attendance at gala days proof there is still a buzz around football

There has been a fantastic turnout for Football Wagga's Mini Matildas and Mini Socceroos gala days being held at Duke of Kent Oval this week.
Once run as a single day event, the program has been forced to expand in recent years to now run over four days in response to the growing interest from local primary schools.
Football Wagga development officer Liam Dedini believed they had roughly 17 schools in attendance on each of the four days and said it was fantastic to see so many kids playing the sport.
"Yeah it's awesome to see this many schools jump on board and it seems to be growing every year," Dedini said.
"The first time we ever ran this you could fit everything in on one day and we've just had to expand it because you can only now physically fit it on over four days.
"There's so many teams and there's only so much space and fields at Duke of Kent.
"That's a good problem."
It was a massive year for the sport last year in Australia following the Matildas stellar run to the semi-finals at the co-hosted FIFA Womens World Cup.
Dedini believed it was important to keep the buzz alive following that landmark moment and events like the gala days were vital to keep the interest in the sport.
"The hardest thing with the world cup finishing was to make sure that we continue to keep that vibe going," he said.
"In this area, we've got days like this with the school kids being able to come out and the Riverina Cup just launched as well.
"So there's been a lot of new positive things within this area and this assocation to try and keep a bit of a buzz around football.
"Because it's hard after the world cup to continue that but I think we've done that and now we sort of lead into the qualifiers for the Socceroos to make the world cup again.
"They are in that phase and you've also got the Matildas in their phase to qualify for the Oympics.
"There's so much football happening and we are doing our part in this area to keep that buzz alive."
There is no competitive aspect to the gala days and Dedini said the primary focus of the program was to encourage schools to send as many teams as possible.
"We'll have between 180 and 200 teams over the four days and anywhere from 2000 to 2500 kids running around playing football over the four days," he said.
"It's been really good and the main idea is for schools to send as many teams as they want.
"You've got kids here that are potentially in representative programs or play for the local clubs then some that have never played the game before or played just a little bit at school.
"It just gives everyone a crack to be able to come out and play football, but also get involved in a team sport as well."
Dedini hosted students from stage three across Tuesday and Wednesday while stage two students will attend the gala days over Thursday and Friday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.