Firefighters camp out after overnight blaze destroys sheds, goods

Firefighters are monitoring a blaze that erupted last night at a residence in Uranquinty causing clouds of smoke to fill the village.
Wagga Rural Fire Service operational officer Bradley Stewart said crews from brigades including Forest Hill, Lake Albert, Glenfield Park, The Rock, Yarragundry and Uranquinty responded to a structure fire shortly after 6pm on Tuesday.
Fire and Rescue NSW also attended.
Upon arrival Mr Stewart said firefighters found three sheds containing a multitude of goods and a shipping container well alight.
The sheds, container and all goods were completely destroyed in the blaze.
Firefighters camped at the scene overnight to monitor the fire and conditions and remained on scene into Wednesday morning.
Due to the heat and conditions, paramedics also tended the scene where they assessed several firefighters for precautionary purposes.
No one was injured or required treatment.
The cause of the fire is unknown and is being investigated.
