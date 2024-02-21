Test results for mulch at Tumut hospital, ambulance station days away

The contamination results of mulch recently delivered to the Tumut hospital and ambulance station are just days away.
Member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr on Tuesday was urging the government to be transparent with the community as asbestos contamination testing on the mulch got under way.
The testing comes after a company at the centre of several contamination cases confirmed at multiple sites in Sydney potentially sold mulch to a supplier who delivered about 30 square metres to the station and staff accommodation units near the hospital.
Tumut Local Health Advisory Committee chair and councillor Hansie Armour said the testing is precautionary and the mulch at Tumut has not been linked to the Sydney supplier.
"Tumut ambulance station and Tumut hospital have been identified as locations where recycled mulch products may have been used, therefore just to be sure, testing will take place to ensure our staff, community and patients can be confident no contamination is present," Cr Amour said.
"The mulch here at Tumut has not been connected to the Sydney supplier.
"We should have the test results in the next few days.
"Until then, just to be sure, the areas have been cordoned off whilst we wait for the results."
A spokesperson for Health Infrastructure said they working with its project partners to conduct a review of locations where landscaping work has been recently completed using mulch products to identify any potential contaminated materials.
"The safety and wellbeing of our project workers, NSW Health staff, patients and the community is our highest priority," the spokesperson said.
"Tumut Hospital and Tumut Ambulance Station have been identified as locations where recycled mulch products may have been used. As a precautionary measure, testing is taking place to ensure that no asbestos is present.
"Results of testing is expected in the coming days.
"The landscaped areas have been identified as low-risk but have been cordoned off while testing takes place. There is no impact to access or patient areas."
Work is being carried out in accordance with the Environment Protection Authority (EPA)and SafeWork requirements.
The Environment Protection Authority (EPA) is undertaking a criminal investigation into the circumstances that have resulted in asbestos contamination being found in mulch.
A spokesperson for the EPA said at this stage the material of concern has been linked to one supplier, but there are "complex supply chains involved".
