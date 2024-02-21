INSIDE RACING: Country Championships wild card looms for at least two contenders

THIRD and fourth placegetters Baledon and Salute Again are both more likely than not to push on to the $150,000 Country Championships Wild Card.
Bianco Vilano and Asgarda booked their places in the $1 million Country Championships Final at Randwick in April with their one-two finish in the SDRA qualifier at Albury on Sunday.
While they have some reservations, both Albury trainer Ron Stubbs and Wagga counterpart Wayne Carroll are likely to push on to the Goulburn wild card with Baledon and Salute Again.
"He'll probably end up taking his place," Stubbs said.
"I would expect the wild card to be harder than Sunday's heat so it's a fairly tough ask but I guess he deserves a shot at it."
Stubbs said there was also a couple of nice options at the Albury Gold Cup carnival so he will talk to connections before settling on the path forward.
Carroll was proud of Salute Again after the horse suffered an injury when being loaded into the gates.
"We'll look at the wild card, it just depends if the horse is right," Carroll said.
"They jammed the barriers on him and cut inside his hock...so it was a huge run. I've never had a horse so wound up after a race.
"He should be right (for the wild card). At the present time I'm going to Goulburn but if at any time the horse shows me he's had enough or needs to have a break, he will."
Wagga trainer Tim Donnelly has the Albury Mile picked out as Cliff House's next assignment, while the wild card isn't on the radar for either of Scott Spackman's pair in Underpants and Rocket Tiger.
Underpants is already in the paddock, while Spackman has conceded Rocket Tiger doesn't run out a strong 1400m.
A number of participants also expressed concern with the firmness of the Albury track last Sunday, which was upgraded to a good three surface after the opening race of the day.
...
RACING NSW stewards have confirmed both Burrandana and Supido Beauty will be eligible for the Country Championships Southern Wild Card.
Burrandana and Supido Beauty were both scratched from last Sunday's SDRA qualifier with vet certificates.
The Peter Morgan-trained Burrandana had a foot abcess, while the blood of Darrell Burnet's was not quite right.
Country Championships rules state that horses that accept for their respective heat but are scratched on vet's advice remain eligible to compete in a wild card.
The $150,000 southern wild card will be held at Goulburn on Sunday, March 24.
Both trainers have indicated they are likely to head that way if right.
...
ALBURY Racing Club will receive a new sand track later this year.
The club announced on the weekend it had received $2 million in funding from Racing NSW for the development of a new sand training track.
It will give the club two sand tracks and allow to separate fast and slow work.
The development is shovel ready and will commence after the club's two-day Gold Cup carnival at the end of March. Works are expected to be completed by September.
Albury Racing Club president Richard Sloane believes the development will make the course an even more attractive option to train from.
"We have been developing this project which is important for existing trainers and expanding training at Albury," Sloane said.
"There are many benefits of racing in country NSW and this additional training track makes Albury an even more attractive option for trainers to be based."
The project is one of nine being carried out across country and provincial tracks that have been made possible by Racing NSW's capital works funding.
...
A COUPLE of Southern District trainers will head to Canberra on Friday for preview day to the Black Opal.
Albury trainer Ron Stubbs will be looking to continue his hot streak when Tap 'N' Run lines up in the $40,000 Federal National Sprint Preview (1200m).
He he drawn the outside in the field of 10 with Mathew Cahill to ride.
Doug Gorrel has promising filly Kenyan Charm in, as well as Dream Inherit.
Dream Inherit and Gary Colvin's Sizzling Cat have both claimed after getting big weights in the Benchmark 65 Handicap (1600m).
...
THE former pride of the Southern District, Front Page, is closing in on a return.
Front Page ran second at a Goulburn trial last Thursday. Tyler Schiller made the trip for it and gave the two-time Kosciuszko champion an easy time of it when finishing three and a half lengths behind Xtra Gear.
With Front Page so lethal first-up, trainer Matt Dale and connections have got their eye on a couple of different options.
The group one Galaxy (1100m) at Rosehill on March 23 is one target, or there are group three others a week either side in the McCarten (1100m) or the Star Kingdom (1200m), both also at Rosehill.
...
GALLOPS
Sunday: Wagga (TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Leeton (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Wednesday: Temora (TAB)
