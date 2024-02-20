Wagga drink-driver busted while speeding his way to the pub: police

A driver who allegedly blew four times the legal limit when breathalysed told highway patrol officers he was on his way to the pub, police say.
Wagga Highway Patrol officers were patrolling along Lake Albert Road, Kooringal, at about 8.30pm on Wednesday, February 7, when they detected a Ford Territory 4WD allegedly travelling 80kmh in the 60kmh speed zone.
Police stopped the vehicle on Fay Avenue and spoke to the male driver who officers said smelt strongly of alcohol.
Police said the driver informed officers he had only had "one or two beers" and that he was on his way to the pub.
A roadside breath test allegedly returned an alcohol reading of 0.203.
The 39-year-old was arrested and conveyed to Wagga Police Station, where he allegedly returned a breath analysis reading of 0.189.
He was issued a court attendance notice for driving with a high-range prescribed concentration of alcohol and was given a penalty notice for the speed offence.
He was also issued with a suspension notice to withdraw his driving privileges in NSW until his court appearance at Wagga Local Court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.