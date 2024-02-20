Foster to slot in at full-back as Kangaroos aim to go one better at Knockout

PRIZED signing Zeik Foster will make his return to Kangaroos at full-back at this weekend's West Wyalong Knockout.
Foster will pull on a Kangaroos jumper for the first time since 2015 when he runs out for Kangaroos in their opening round game at the West Wyalong Knockout against Tullibigeal-Lake Cargelligo United on Friday night.
Kangaroos will make the trip as one of the favourites as they look to go one better than last year's runners up finish.
Kangaroos captain-coach Nathan Rose said Foster was one of a number of players he was looking forward to seeing in action.
"He'll slot into full-back at the weekend at this stage," Rose said.
"It will be good to have him back on board and around the boys.
"He's been training really well."
With Foster set to take Latrell Siegwalt's place at full-back, ex-coach James Smart will partner Rose in the halves.
"We played last season together so we spent 12 months working on that so it makes sense to keep it there," Rose said.
"Smarty's been training really well. Last year, not that he came in underdone, but he had a bit going on at the start of pre-season with work and that sort of stuff.
"I think he'll be better for it this year."
The returning Jake Dooley will be among the unavailable list for Kangaroos this weekend, along with front rower Simione Naiduki and veteran Brayden Sharrock, who Rose hopes to welcome back this year after a knee injury kept him out of virtually all last season.
"We'll be reasonably full-strength," Rose said.
"We'll have a couple of guys still missing, coming back from injury and a few blokes unavailable but that's what it is.
"It just gives everyone else a bit of a crack at this time of year.
"We've had a good pre-season up until now so it will be good to play some footy to be honest.
"We've been training all this time until now so it's always good to pull the boots on and play some footy."
Former Kangaroos best and fairest winner Jaden Kelly is expected to be part of the TLU line-up on Friday night and that has Rose treading warily leading into night one of the Knockout.
"We definitely won't underestimate Lake this weekend that's for sure," he said.
"I know they've got Jayden Kelly back out there helping with the coaching and playing and I think he's dragged a few troops out there so we'll definitely have to turn up with the right attitude and mindset."
Kangaroos would love nothing more than to win the title on Saturday night. But either way, Rose believes there is plenty to gain from the weekend.
"We definitely want to work on our combinations and what we've been going through so far during the pre-season but obviously the end goal is to win it, that would be a bonus," he said.
