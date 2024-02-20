Wagga man bucks musical trend to join lost art of piano tuning

A young Wagga musician is bucking the trend as launches a new career in the dying art of piano tuning.
Australians buy more than 5000 pianos per year, but the number of tuners and technicians has been falling for years.
Josh Prenzler, 29, is one of the only piano tuners across the Riverina and one of an estimated 250 tuners nationwide.
He will also be one of the nation's youngest, according to the Australasian Piano Tuners Guild, which said in 2018 that two-thirds of its 250 members were aged over 50.
Growing up, Mr Prenzler said his interest in pianos stretches back longer than he can remember.
"We had one in the house when I was growing up and there's photos of me banging on it," he said.
Taking lessons at the Riverina Conservatorium of Music, Mr Prenzler learned piano to the eighth grade.
In 2014, after completing school, he moved away to the big smoke where he continued piano lessons at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music.
He then returned to Wagga where he completed a Bachelor of Music by distance with the Central Queensland University.
Mr Prenzler said he reached the end of his university studies, he was putting more thought into a long term career that would allow him to continue being around pianos and stay involved in the music scene.
"Piano tuning seemed like a good fit," he said.
He said piano tuning also suits his interest in how things work and detailed work.
"I enjoy the nitty-gritty detailed work that tuning involves," he said.
He then completed his piano technician training by distance through the Butler School of Piano Technology in Maryland, USA.
But Mr Prenzler was not done yet, and left Wagga again this time for Albury, where he spent two years teaching piano and learning from experienced piano tuner Mark Bolsius.
This year he returned to Wagga, and is now offering piano tuning services through his newly set-up business, Prenzler Piano Services.
As he gets his newly established business off the ground, Mr Prenzler hopes to service clients across not just Wagga but the wider region too.
He said he is open to travel up to two hours out of Wagga, adding if pianos further out need attention, he will consider scheduling in a longer stay.
As to when a piano needs tuning, Mr Prenzler said one tune per year can be enough if moisture levels are healthy and it's not used too much.
But he said more heavily used instruments, such as in a teaching studio, will require up to two or more tunes in the same period.
"Venues usually have [the piano tuned] before each performance," he said.
While training, Mr Prenzler recalled one ageing upright piano where he had been called in after reports the strings were snapping.
He was forced to fit up to 200 strings on the instrument, during which things became a little dramatic.
"When I got to the base strings, as soon as I started loosening the tension, a whole bunch of them began to snap," he said.
"It was like gunfire going off."
But Mr Prenzler said there is more to the piano tuning job than keeping the strings in check.
"We also make adjustments to the playing mechanism, so that everything plays really evenly," he said.
Reflecting on the struggle to recruit more piano tuners, Mr Prenzler said it's just really hard to find training in Australia.
"As far as I know, there's no government subsidised apprenticeships available," he said.
While there are is a school or two that train up piano tuners in Melbourne and Sydney, Mr Prenzler said attending is difficult once you factor in moving there and paying for fees.
