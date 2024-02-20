Crickets, grasshoppers and mantises here to stay - for now

Recent years of good rainfall are to blame for high numbers of creepy crawlies found in and around homes in the Riverina lately, according to a Wagga expert.
"We now have had a run of moist years. There's been a lot of vegetation around, particularly grasses, these insects, feed on grasses, would not be constrained by food availability," Charles Sturt University's professor of applied ecology Geoff Gurr said.
Grasshopper and cricket populations reach their peak at the end of summer and with plenty of food source available numbers have boomed in late February.
"We have an alignment here of the annual cycle with the longer-term run of good years," Professor Gurr said.
Predators of hoppers and crickets are also thriving due to high food availability.
"Mantises are predators, as are some species of crickets, if there's lots of food available in terms of grasshoppers and grass-feeding crickets, they, in turn, will be the food for the predatory species," he said.
He says each insect is a natural part of the ecosystem and are key to the food web which includes larger predators like birds, fish and lizards who feed off the insects.
Crickets, grasshoppers and mantises are not considered domestic pests but can be a nuisance when they make their way into homes through cracks under doors and windows.
Professor Gurr tells people not to kill the insects, but to instead catch and release them outside.
"If they're in modest numbers, you can just catch them with a drinking glass and a sheet of card, think is the most sensible thing to be advising," he said.
"They're not anything to worry about in relation to house flies and cockroaches."
The critters are expected to stick around until the cooler autumn temperatures and frost cause a dramatic decrease in numbers.
"As the herbage dries off, that will mean there is less food available for them ... they're certainly a summer phenomenon," Professor Gurr said.
"They are a natural part of the ecosystem and they're super important."
