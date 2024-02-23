Experience luxurious living in home that's pretty as a picture

BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 5
Enjoying an exclusive position with views over Wagga's east, this pretty-as-a-picture timeless home is in a class of its own.
With high-end finishes, substantial floor-plan with multiple living zones, bespoke elements and high-end custom finishes, this home is the pinnacle of luxury living.
Upon entering, your eyes will be drawn to the 3m ceilings and wide halls. Hosting family and friends will be effortless in the airy kitchen, offering stainless-steel appliances, including a Smeg oven, plus a walk-in pantry and 40mm stone benches.
The five large bedrooms include built-in wardrobes. The master bedroom offers a spacious ensuite and walk-in robe with beautiful natural light.
Three separate living zones, mud room, huge double car garage with internal access and oodles of storage space, no element of this property has been forgotten. The whole house is insulated with aircell, ceiling and walls, and the home is surrounded by a wrap-around verandah.
The entertaining area looks over the picturesque, tiered gardens, with a gorgeous in-ground swimming pool in the centre.
A separate 20 x 9.2m powered shed with a 3m insulated awning provides an excellent workshop, room for the boat, caravan and all the toys, fully lined with air-cell and equipped with double whirly birds.
