Asbestos testing on new Riverina ambulance station mulch underway: MP

Testing is under way to see if mulch recently put in at the new Tumut Ambulance Station is contaminated with asbestos.
Member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr is urging the NSW government to ensure the Tumut community is kept fully informed as the testing takes place, he said on Tuesday morning.
It is the first locals are hearing about the possible contamination, with Snowy Valleys Council deputy mayor Trina Thomson, who lives in Tumut, confirming on Tuesday the council was not made aware.
The Environment Protection Authority (EPA) is undertaking a criminal investigation into the circumstances that have resulted in asbestos contamination being found in mulch.
A spokesperson for the EPA said they are currently conducting "contact tracing" to identify all potential sites, and then facilitating testing, reporting and management of any positive results found.
At this stage the material of concern has been linked to one supplier, but there are "complex supply chains involved".
"The EPA is investigating all lines of enquiry into this matter and haven't ruled any particular ultimate cause in or out," the spokesperson said.
"Daily updates regarding the EPA's investigation into asbestos in mulch is available on the EPA's website. Concerned parties can contact the EPA via the Environment Line on 131 555."
The Daily Advertiser has contacted NSW Health and the Murrumbidgee Local Health District for comment.
The testing comes after a company at the centre of several contamination cases confirmed at multiple sites in Sydney potentially sold mulch to a supplier who delivered about 30 square metres to the station and staff accommodation units near the hospital.
It is not yet known whether the mulch at Tumut contains asbestos or whether it has any direct connection to the company, but the Environment Protection Authority is testing the mulch as a precautionary measure, Dr McGirr said.
The site has been taped off and no public access is allowed while the testing continues.
"While the potential for asbestos contamination in mulch at Tumut is obviously of significant concern, it's important to note that the testing is precautionary at this stage," Dr McGirr said.
"I'm working closely with the Health Department and EPA to ensure that the results of that testing are made available to the community as soon as possible and have been advised that the testing has been fast-tracked and the results should be provided late this week.
"In the meantime, members of the public should avoid the site and follow all safety precautions. "
Dr McGirr said health authorities hope this will prove to be a low-risk situation that has no connection with the company involved in the contamination issue.
"The testing and site isolation is being undertaken out of an abundance of caution to minimise any potential risk to the Tumut community," Dr McGirr said.
Samples have also been collected in the ACT this week, including from a landscape supplies yard.
The ACT government said on Monday the mulch was onsold to two dozen companies and delivered to 27 addresses across Canberra.
