Taylor Swift has been haunting me for months and still, I'm not mad about it

Taylor Swift has been haunting me for months.
I should be bothered. After all, I didn't get tickets to her show, I almost couldn't get to Melbourne and back, somehow I just dodged being gouged by greedy accommodation providers cashing in on the frenzy - but it's been surprisingly easy to shake it off.
The machine that is Taylor Swift isn't the only major musical talent that has jetted into Australia in the last days and weeks - Pink's here, Matchbox Twenty is selling out shows, Blink 182 has even brought a Kardashian along.
It's a magical time to be a music fan.
When the Eras tour dates dropped, so did my heart. I liked her early music, I like her music now.
But I was already locked into a gig that weekend, Matchbox Twenty (I'm showing my age). A trip for which, by the way, I was yet to book accommodation. Cue scramble.
Not only was I likely to miss out on tickets for the show I could get to, I was going to have to battle another couple of hundred thousand people in Melbourne that weekend.
Social media feeds have been filled with pleas for tickets, videos of overwhelmed kids whose parents filmed the announcement of successful hours spent in Ticketek waiting rooms, costume updates.
A Kansas City Chiefs (who?) Super Bowl (what?) win days before the Melbourne show was just fuel for millions who, before Travis met Taylor, wouldn't have even registered its existence.
Throw in a record Grammys haul and an album date drop, and Ready For It? became more than just the name of a song from Reputation.
On the sold-out XPT from Wagga to Melbourne last Thursday - a ticket there and back that could only be secured one at a time and days apart by luck, persistence and the incredibly patient people at the other end of the Trainlink phone line - Taylor was the vibe.
On crew changeover at Albury, the departing staff wished all the Swifties the best time ever, and there were cheers.
Across the row from me, two young women who were already on board when I settled into my seat madly beaded friendship bracelets the whole way. Ting, ting, ting, ting, almost in time with the rocking and rolling of the train. I hope they had the time of their lives.
At Comedy Republic's Thursday night stand-up, comedian crowd work uncovered a huge mix of visitors in the city, flown in from as far as Queensland, the Northern Territory and New Zealand, for one gig or another.
"Taylor or Matchbox?" was an exchange I observed - and participated in - more than once, and more than once "both" was overheard in response.
I had to change rooms at the booked-out CBD apartments after the first night (a mix-up of my own making while booking, but gratefully secured just hours after the Swift announcement) and almost couldn't leave my bags because of the space shortage.
Coming down in the lift on Taylor's opening night, three women of various ages hopped in, glammed up, boots on, sequins and fringing everywhere.
The outfits. My goodness, the outfits were amazing, and the city was full of them. It was the true highlight of walking back from Rod Laver Arena with 100,000 Swifties also making the trek towards the CBD.
There was only one name on everyone's lips and it was a constant echo, overheard on trams, in shopping centre toilets, drifting over balconies and out of bars and from the blurs that zipped past in a metallic flash on escooters.
"This must be like what it was like for The Beatles," I said more than once to my travelling companions as we wove our way around Melbourne.
You couldn't fit another person into Rod Laver on Friday night as we rocked along to Goo Goo Dolls and Matchbox Twenty.
It was a rollicking gig that I saw suck people back through time, transformed into their younger selves, re-energised and carrying on like there wasn't a care in the world.
If that's what we were like, one can only imagine the scenes at the also sold-out MCG.
At the Titanic exhibition at the Melbourne Museum on Saturday you could still hear the other T word whispered through the sobering displays.
"There were 100,000 people there, but I couldn't really hear it at all from my place," a voice drifted through the air as I took in dinner on Lygon Street, the tables around me buzzing.
Now, I've seen Taylor Swift live twice.
When she was announced on the line-up for the 2009 CMC Rocks the Snowies (as it was then), we booked the tickets immediately. I don't even think she was the main act.
This being Taylor's country era - and one I've never really left, myself - a uni mate and I stuffed boots and jeans into our bags and wound our way up to Thredbo with swags in the back of a Suzuki Grand Vitara that would eventually be unrolled in the ski resort's car park.
We even bought the CD for the drive - replacing an MP3 player (remember those?) that plugged into the primitive head unit - and sung our hearts out all the way up Mount Kosciuszko.
On Friday Flat we sipped our way through the afternoon, rum cans warming our cockles as the sun dropped behind the horizon and we shivered until the magical moment arrived.
In a black t-shirt and jeans and boots, Taylor Swift was in front of us, guitar at the ready, her wavy hair wild and free in the frigid Snowy Mountains air.
A couple of songs and a dramatic moment later, and the casual look completely disappeared, ripped away in a blink and you'll miss it moment, to reveal a spangly electric blue number.
Love Story had just come out and was shooting through the charts, but I remember still having to explain to people at the time who she was. It's hard to imagine that now.
As Taylor seemed to be toying of ditching country altogether and embracing her future as a pop icon, I was in the crowd at Rod Laver on her first tour back Down Under. I don't know that anyone could predict what was to come.
The global superstar is all we've heard about, read about, posted about, talked about, in one way or another for weeks, months.
And while some might say it's all been a bit much, I know how exciting it was for me and my friend in 2009. You could even say I know it all too well.
