The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Opinion

Taylor Swift has been haunting me for months and still, I'm not mad about it

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated February 21 2024 - 2:24pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Swift has come a long way since her first Australian gig at CMC Rocks the Snowies in 2009, selling out shows around the globe and building a beyond The Beatles-level mania for her 2024 tour. Pictures by Daisy Huntly, Elena Obst, Amy Hickey
Taylor Swift has come a long way since her first Australian gig at CMC Rocks the Snowies in 2009, selling out shows around the globe and building a beyond The Beatles-level mania for her 2024 tour. Pictures by Daisy Huntly, Elena Obst, Amy Hickey

Taylor Swift has been haunting me for months.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Deputy editor

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.