Mansour claims five-fer in first ever Byrnes Shield game for TRAC

Daniel Mansour has enjoyed a stellar start to his schooling at The Riverina Anglican College after taking five wickets in his first appearance for the college.
Mansour only arrived at the college at the start of the year and in his first game claimed figures of 5-19 as TRAC defeated Kooringal High by eight wickets in their Byrnes Shield clash.
TRAC coach Mick Reynolds said it was a stellar performance from the year 11 student who he hadn't seen bowl prior to the game.
"That's his first game ever as he's only turned up at the school this year," Reynolds said.
"We've had plenty of five and six-fer's at the college and a lot of good bowling performances, but to be under pressure on debut and just meeting his teammates for the first time it was a pretty good effort.
"I know the boys got around him that day and it was good for his introduction to the college to meet a few of the older boys."
Mansour and Oliver Spackman (2-5) did the majority of the damage of the ball for TRAC as they dismissed Kooringal for just 57.
Spackman also led the way in TRAC's run chase scoring 28no as they reached their required total having only lost two wickets.
Reynolds thought it was a good response from his side who went down in their opening game to Kildare Catholic College.
"Yeah it was good," he said.
"I think the first game was a little bit hard to judge as we had a lot of our year 12 boys off at the University of Wollongong open day so we played a lot of our younger guys.
"They put up a really good effort in chasing 150 and got to about 120 so that was pleasing for those guys on that day.
"It was a little bit unfortunate as I know Kooringal had a couple of guys pull out on the day so they couldn't muster their strongest team against us."
TRAC will take on Wagga High on Wednesday in round four and Reynolds knew the importance of grabbing a win to keep their grand final hopes alive.
"We are looking forward to that considering last year Caleb Walker hit 150 odd against us in one of the best innings of schoolboy cricket I've ever seen," he said.
"So he will be high on our priority list to get early and I know Lucas Livio and a couple of the other boys have a taste of first grade cricket in Wagga this year.
"We've got a fair bit of depth in our team so I'm just hoping that we are able to snare a couple of those important wickets early and a few of our batsmen stand up and do the job."
Mater Dei Catholic College also continued their unbeaten start to the competition after cruising to a nine-wicket win over Kildare.
Mater Dei was able to limit Kildare to 9-118 from their 20 overs before Beau Edmunds (52no) and Lincoln Lauder (43no) posted big scores to help the college notch up their third win.
Round three results
TRAC 2-59 (O Spackman 28no) d Kooringal 57 (M Warren 21; D Mansour 5-19, O Spackman 2-5)
Mater Dei 1-119 (B Edmunds 52no, L Lauder 43no) d Kildare 9-118 (I Gooden 30; C Schneider 2-22, L Lauder 2-31)
Round four fixture - Wednesday February 21
Kildare v Kooringal at Mark Taylor Oval
TRAC v Wagga High at Michael Slater Oval
BYE - Mater Dei
