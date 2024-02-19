Tumbafest ready to go despite challenging times for regional festivals

Tumbafest is set to boost the Snowy Valleys this weekend economy despite challenging times for the events industry.
While the Tumbarumba celebration is in its 27th year, event manager Karly Fynn says that people need to get behind regional festivals to see them last into the future.
"There's no time like the present. If you say 'maybe next year I'll go', make that this year and support your local and regional events, Ms Fynn said.
"Unfortunately if they're not supported, they won't be there next year."
Last week Groovin the Moo organisers announced the 2024 festival has been cancelled across all locations due to insufficient ticket sales.
"It's a tough time for the events industry at the moment, not only are costs going up but attendees are going down," Ms Fynn said.
"It's important that people do get behind events like this, if the events aren't supported things happen like what's happened with Groovin the Moo."
Despite these pressures, Tumbafest organisers have kept ticket prices at last year's rate.
"At a time where everything is going up in prices and cost, Tumbafest is bringing a great lineup to the festival and we have not increased our entry prices," Ms Fynn said.
Choirboys, Bloom and The Wolfe Brothers are headlining the festival, with Wagga artists Nathan Lamont, Wild Tracks and Geoff and Ivy also sharing the stage.
Since 1997, the festival has drawn an audience from around regional NSW and Victoria.
"The Tumbafest event has repeatedly proven its force as a tourism attraction and is well supported by the community and visitors who return annually," a spokesperson from Snowy Valleys Council said.
"We understand that local accommodation providers are booked at capacity for the weekend and local food providers will be operating longer hours to meet the increased demand."
Ladbroken Distilling Co. founder Robbie and Neil Ladbrook are gearing up for their third time as stallholders in the drinks courtyard.
"This year we have even more planned, with cocktails on tap to showcase our new liqueurs which we brought out this week," Ms Ladbrook said.
"We use it to show off what's new and amazing from our business' point of view."
The Ladbrooks are participating in the Meet the Makers sessions, where attendees can book in to and hear about the products and processes of local producers.
"We've got the chance to do a private tasting session and show some of our back catalogue of products, things from the vault," Ms Ladbrook said.
"It's a good opportunity as well to find people who are really our audience, and get that little bit of extra time with them."
Eight-time Tumbafest attendees Brian and Diane Roy will make the trip from Wagga to Tumbarumba this Thursday, in their caravan.
"It's just so relaxing, you have a few laughs, you listen to music, you get up to dance - depending on how many drinks you've had," Mr Roy said.
The Roys attend the festival with three other couple friends and enjoy supporting the local economy which has endured several challenging years.
"It's just a beautiful casual four days. Particularly after the fires, we used to go over to Batlow and have lunch after we set up ... just for a drive and so we spend a bit of money up there." Mr Roy said.
"The entertainment is always good, never had a bad year."
Many attendees enjoy the famous duck race which is a popular charity event supporting the Tumbarumba Rugby League Football Club.
People can purchase a rubber duck to enter into a race down the Tumbarumba Creek to win a prize.
"That's always fun, we have a duck each day and you've got to be in it to win it," Mr Roy said.
Tumbafest is held on February 24 and 25, and tickets can be purchased through the festival website or at the gate on the day.
