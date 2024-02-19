Seven afternoon beers and 133km/h brings Wagga disability worker undone

A Wagga disability worker has been convicted for driving under the influence while travelling in excess of 130km/h along a Wagga thoroughfare.
Forest Hill man Coewin Aragon Banks, 50, was sentenced in the Wagga Local Court on Monday after police caught him speeding and driving with a mid-range PCA last December.
At 6.10pm on December 10, 2023, Banks was driving a sedan along Inglewood Road, when police clocked him driving at 133km/h in a 100km/h zone.
Police facts tendered to the court say on stopping the man, they "could smell intoxicating liquor on his breath".
At the time, Banks admitted to police he had consumed seven full strength beers at a local home in Wagga prior to driving.
He said his first drink had been at 1.30pm, and consumed his last one at 6.05pm, just five minutes before he was stopped by the police.
Police facts say due to the proximity of the last drink consumed, they conducted a roadside breath test at 6.20pm, which returned a positive result.
Banks was arrested and taken to the Wagga Police Station where he underwent a breath analysis that returned a reading of 0.104, more than twice the legal limit.
Police immediately suspended his licence and served Banks with a court attendance notice.
On Monday, Banks attended court with solicitor Zac Tankard, who asked Magistrate Philip Stewart if the court would deal with the matter by way of non-conviction, given there were no other matters on his criminal record.
Mr Tankard also told the court his client was charged separately over the speeding offence.
But Magistrate Stewart said it was "not appropriate... to deal with the matter without conviction... [as] there is the need for community protection."
He said "good character is of less relevance for this type of offence" due to its objective seriousness.
"There needs to be a clear message to the community," he said.
Magistrate Stewart handed down a three-month disqualification period backdated to the day of the incident, imposed a 12-month interlock order and a fine of $900.
"It is an unfortunate incident on your behalf," the magistrate said.
"I'm sure you won't do it again."
