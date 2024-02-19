The Daily Advertiser
Seven afternoon beers and 133km/h brings Wagga disability worker undone

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
February 20 2024
A Wagga disability worker has been convicted for driving under the influence while travelling in excess of 130km/h along a Wagga thoroughfare.

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

