Crime scene declared after Wagga house goes up in flames

Police have declared a crime scene after a Wagga house went up in flames at the weekend.
About 7.30pm last Friday, emergency services rushed to South Parade in Central following reports of a house fire.
Fire and Rescue NSW attended the scene and extinguished the fire, however the house was extensively damage in the incident.
A 33-year-old woman inside the residence suffered superficial burns to her back and head.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated her at the scene, before she was conveyed to Wagga Base Hospital for treatment.
Police established a crime scene and commenced an investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to come forward and contact Wagga Police Station 6922 2599 and Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
